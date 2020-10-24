Two more Crawford County COVID-19 deaths

The state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.com, listed two more COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County on Friday.

The 13th and 14th victims increased the October COVID-19 death toll in the county to eight.

No information about the latest two individuals was immediately available.

Of the 12 other county victims of COVID-19:

All had underlying health conditions.

3 were in the 60-69 age group

4 were in the 70-79 age group

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5 were in the 80 and over age group

COVID-19 Statistics for Crawford County

As of 10 a.m., 10-24

Lab results from from Friday, October 23

13 individuals tested; 11 negative, 2 positive

Cumulative totals

5,990 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county residents

1,350 individuals positive, 22.5% of those tested