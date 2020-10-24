Two more Crawford County COVID-19 deaths

The state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.com, listed two more COVID-19 deaths in Crawford County on Friday.
The 13th and 14th victims increased the October COVID-19 death toll in the county to eight.
No information about the latest two individuals was immediately available.
Of the 12 other county victims of COVID-19:
All had underlying health conditions.
3 were in the 60-69 age group
4 were in the 70-79 age group
5 were in the 80 and over age group
COVID-19 Statistics for Crawford County
As of 10 a.m., 10-24
Lab results from from Friday, October 23
13 individuals tested; 11 negative, 2 positive
Cumulative totals
5,990 individuals tested, 1 in 3 of county residents
1,350 individuals positive, 22.5% of those tested
Percent positive, 14-day average: 15.0%