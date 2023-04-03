The Charter Oak Public Library will celebrate the beginning of National Library Week, April 23-30, with an open house on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by offering two programs to the public.

The first program will begin at 10 a.m., featuring Magnolia “Maggie” Rivers, an Iowa author. Hear how she began writing, how she got published and how others can get published. Learn the writer’s “secret” to getting your book published. She will share her vast writing know-how with those who attend. She will also answer questions about writing and publishing.

Rivers, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam-era veteran, also writes as one of “The Stiletto Girls,” a group of three ladies who write the Stiletto Anthologies together. She has taught writing classes through the Des Moines Public School System’s Community Education and also through the Iowa Prison System (a position secured for her by ex-Governor Robert Ray).

At 11 a.m. author Ann Hanigan Kotz, who was born and raised in Denison, will have a “Meet and Greet” and book signing. Her book, “The Journey of Karoline Olsen,” is a novel of love, loss and heartache based on her own family’s Norwegian heritage. The story, which is a revised version of her book “The Longest Journey,” is traced back to its roots, touching the Soldier area as well and re-imagined through a fiction akin to Faulkner.

No preregistration is necessary. People can attend one or both programs. Both authors will be offering their books for sale.

People are welcome to bring along any books that have been written by them or a family member for a time of sharing.

Light refreshments will be served.