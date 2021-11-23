 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two-week COVID positivity up at CCMH; seven-day rate is down
0 comments
top story

Two-week COVID positivity up at CCMH; seven-day rate is down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus graphic

The two-week COVID-19 positive test rate was 13.5% as of Monday at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

Rasmussen presented the latest numbers to the CCMH Board of Trustees during the Monday evening meeting.

The two-week rate was up from 11.6% last week.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 12.7% on Monday, down from 14.4% last week.

“The average age of our positives is staying around that 28 to 30 mark,” Rasmussen said. “This time it was 29.”

The average age of vaccinated individuals testing positive was 49.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of unvaccinated individuals testing positive was 82.6%, which was up from 79.4% last week.

Rasmussen said CCMH continues to see children who are COVID-positive.

“I think that is what is holding our age down,” she said.

Nine CCMH employees have been tested for COVID so far in November; four tested positive.

“Three of the four are currently out on their 10-day isolation period,” Rasmussen said.

Of the individuals who have been hospitalized at CCMH for COVID, 89% were unvaccinated, she said.

Rasmussen said the tertiary care facilities in the region are not currently accepting transfers unless it is for a critical patient.

CCMH had two COVID patients as of Monday, she said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Kermit Henningsen

Visitation for Kermit Henningsen, 86, formerly of Deloit, will take place 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, at Huebner Funeral Home in Denison.

Local

Nancy Brown

Private graveside services for Nancy Brown, 79, of Denison, will be conducted at a later date. She died Thursday, November 18, at Eventide Lut…

Local

Norman H. Timm

  • Updated

Norman H. Timm, 89, of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Ute, died Monday, November 15, at the Omaha VA Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics