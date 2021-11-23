Two-week COVID positivity up at CCMH; seven-day rate is down

The two-week COVID-19 positive test rate was 13.5% as of Monday at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.

Rasmussen presented the latest numbers to the CCMH Board of Trustees during the Monday evening meeting.

The two-week rate was up from 11.6% last week.

The seven-day positivity rate was at 12.7% on Monday, down from 14.4% last week.

“The average age of our positives is staying around that 28 to 30 mark,” Rasmussen said. “This time it was 29.”

The average age of vaccinated individuals testing positive was 49.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The percentage of unvaccinated individuals testing positive was 82.6%, which was up from 79.4% last week.

Rasmussen said CCMH continues to see children who are COVID-positive.

“I think that is what is holding our age down,” she said.

Nine CCMH employees have been tested for COVID so far in November; four tested positive.

“Three of the four are currently out on their 10-day isolation period,” Rasmussen said.