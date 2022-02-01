U.S. District Attorney’s Office says it will ask for 63-78 months’ imprisonment for Keim

Also asks for restitution in amount of $1,461,480.29

When the sentencing hearing for Janine Keim, of Denison, takes place in federal district court in Sioux City at 1 p.m. on Thursday, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office is going to ask the judge to adhere to the United States Probation Office scoring for imprisonment of 63 to 78 months.

The U.S. Attorney is also going to ask that Keim pay restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29.

That is according to documents filed in U.S. District Court last Thursday.

Keim, 69, former manager of Consumers Credit Union in Denison, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on May 24 to making false statements to an officer, auditor or examiner of the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA).

Making false statements is Count 2 of two counts that have been charged against Keim. Count 1 is embezzlement by a Credit Union employee. According to a document filed in federal court, Count 1 is to be dismissed at the time of sentencing, per a plea agreement.

Keim’s sister, Brenda Jensen, 54, who had been the head teller for Consumers Credit Union, was sentenced on May 25, 2021, to 36 month’s imprisonment for embezzling nearly $1.5 million from the credit union from May 2012 through March 2018. She was ordered to make restitution in the amount of $1,461,480.29. She was also ordered to serve two years’ supervised release after the prison term.

In the documents filed last Thursday, the U.S. District Attorney is recommending that the court find the following.

 That Keim is subject to a 14-level enhancement for the amount of loss involved of greater than $550,000

 That Keim is subject to a 2-level enhancement for using sophisticated means in the loss

 That Keim is subject to a 4-level enhancement for substantially jeopardizing the safety and soundness of Consumer Credit Union

According to an overview of the federal sentencing guidelines, there are 43 levels of offense seriousness – the more serious the crime, the higher the offense level. Guidelines take into account the seriousness of the offense and the offender’s criminal history.

The documents filed last Thursday also say that the U.S. District Attorney intends to call Steve Lillie, CPA, as a witness. Lillie was engaged by the board of directors for the former Consumers Credit Union to investigate the activities and improper actions of Keim and her sister.

The documents filed last Thursday by the U.S. District Attorney also say the following.

 During an audit conducted by the National Credit Union Administration and the Iowa Division of Credit Unions, Keim knowingly provided a false entry in a written report or statement in that she provided a forged letter dated May 15, 2012

 Keim had forged on that letter the signature of Scott Brus, then the president of Bank Iowa; the letter requested Brus’s signature of the verification of the credit union’s vault cash, and that as of the last cash count on May 4, 2012, the verified amount was $714,969

 Keim knew the letter was forged and false and that no such funds existed or were stored at Bank Iowa

 Keim completed and filed call reports in December 2017 and March 2018 representing that certain monies or funds were held by Consumers Credit Union while she knew the call reports were false and incorrect, to conceal monies or funds taken by Keim and others

 Keim’s actions contributed to a total cash and cash equivalent loss for Consumers Credit Union of at least $1,000, which resulted in the credit union’s insolvency and ultimately forced a merger into SAC Federal Credit Union effective May 31, 2018

 After the theft was discovered, Consumer Credit Union was insolvent with negative equity of approximately $481,306 and a negative capital position of 9.23%, and assets had decreased by over $1 million

 The $1 million decrease represented an adjustment to cash on hand and cash equivalents that was a direct loss from fraudulent activity

 The United States Probation Office found that Keim is responsible for at least $922,480.29 in loss; Keim objected and asserted she is responsible for only $1,000

The U.S. District Attorney said Lillie will testify that the total amount stolen entails two aspects of embezzlement - $922,480.29 taken by way of overstating the change fund ledger balance and $539,000 taken by way of a check kiting scheme, and he will also testify to evidence that implicates Keim’s involvement in the scheme.

The documents say that while Keim objects to any loss amount attributed to her in excess of the $1,000, the record before the court establishes that Keim at least helped facilitate a schedule with a reasonably foreseeable actual loss of $1,461.480.29 and says the court should overrule Keim’s objection to the 14-level increase.

Keim objected to parts of the presentence report that refer to enhancement for sophisticated means. The U.S. Attorney reiterated the United States Probation Office’s response that repetitive and coordinated conduct, though no one step is particularly complicated, can be a sophisticated scheme, and the court should overrule Keim’s objections to the two-level enhancement for sophisticated means.

Keim also objected to parts of the presentence report that pertain to a financial institution becoming insolvent. The U.S. District Attorney said a financial institution becoming insolvent is one of the factors that the court shall consider in determining if the safety and soundness of the credit union was substantially jeopardized by Keim’s offense, and the court should deny Keim’s objection to the four-level enhancement.