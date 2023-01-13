U.S. District Court denies Wendt’s appeal to retain firearms

Bradley Eugene Wendt, the former Denison police officer and current police chief for Adair, was ordered to relinquish possession of all his firearms and ammunition on his property by 5 p.m. today (Friday, January 13).

The order, given by U.S. District Judge Stephen H. Locher on January 11, was in connection with an emergency appeal of a pretrial release condition that said Wendt could not possess a firearm, ammunition, destructive device or other dangerous weapon.

Wendt is charged in a 20-count indictment with criminal offenses connect with his acquisition, sale, possession and use of machine guns. The indictment accuses Wendt of exploiting his position as Adair police chief to obtain and possess machine guns not lawfully available to the public and alleges that he made false statements to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on dozens of occasions to obtain machine guns that he later rented, sold or intended to sell for personal profit despite the guns being registered to the Adair Police Department.

Wendt, who is a former officer with the Denison and Lake View police departments, owns BW Outfitters gun shops in Denison and Anita.

The court document said that Wendt is currently on unpaid suspension from his position as the Adair police chief but that he asserts that he expects to be reinstated.

According to court documents, Wendt argued that he has a right under the United States Constitution to adequately protect himself and that there is no reason he should be denied that right.

Wendt said that he faces an increased risk of personal harm due to his position as a police officer “in part because of polarization among our citizens regarding the role of the police in our communities.”

Locher noted in his analysis a tension that exists between the Bail Reform Act of 1984 and Constitutional rights. The judge gave a couple examples of this tension, including the following: The Bail Reform Act allows defendants to be deprived of their liberty for months or even years while awaiting trial on charges for which the defendant may never be convicted, while the Fifth Amendment says no person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.

However, Locher continued that the Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the Bail Reform Act.

Locher also ruled that if Wendt was raising a facial challenge to the Bail Reform Act (contending that it is unconstitutional as written), he rejects that challenge.

In another part of his order, Locher wrote that he acknowledges the important Second Amendment right to armed self-defense but said that Wendt was not asking to “retain one or two firearms but rather an entire arsenal.”

Locher continued, “In context his insistence on retaining so many firearms raises concerns that he is less interested in ‘self-defense’ than in keeping open the possibility of making future transfers of those firearms or, worse yet, using them to intimidate potential witnesses, probation officers, or others. This is, after all, a person who allegedly mounted a machine gun onto his personal, armored Humvee. And while Wendt presumably would claim that the Humvee incident was not meant to intimidate anyone, probation officers and potential witnesses (among others) reasonably might interpret it otherwise. These individuals likely could not help but be intimidated if Wendt were allowed to retain possession of dozens of firearms pending trial on serious gun trafficking charges.”

Locher had written earlier in his ruling that Wendt’s legal counsel either could not or would not say how many guns Wendt has at his home and didn’t provide anything more than vague information about the type of firearms that are there.

“Given his failure to identify how many guns he even has, it would be relatively easy for Wendt to transfer or sell one or more of those firearms without detection, which is a criminal offense,” the judge wrote.

He said that collectively, factors weigh strongly in favor of the pretrial release condition as necessary to assure the safety of the community pending trial.

Locher also addressed an alternative proposed by Wendt, that he be allowed to keep his firearms in his gun vault with only the probation officer having the passcode. The judge said this is inadequate because Wendt has been less than forthright in the past regarding matters involving his firearms and that he does not trust that Wendt would truly lack access to the firearms given that they would remain in his residence and that he is surely far more familiar with his vault than anyone in the probation office. Locher added that probation officers are not equipped to serve as firearms custodians.

In its argument against Wendt’s motion, the government said it has no objection to Wendt carrying a service weapon if he is performing official police duties for the City of Adair, and that he can seek a modification of the pretrial release condition if that happens.

Wendt made an appeal to another pretrial release condition – to avoid all contact, directly or indirectly, with any persons who are or who may become a victim or potential witness in the subject investigation or prosecution, including but not limited to his co-defendant, Robert Williams, of Manning. The release condition, however, says that Wendt may be in the presence of his co-defendant provided that counsel for each defendant is also present.