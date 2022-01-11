Under the Son Childcare heads for August opening

Schleswig community unites to provide needed service

The Under the Son Childcare Center in Schleswig is planned to be open by August, according to Mike Goodin, a retired Schleswig businessman who has been leading the effort to bring a childcare center to the community.

The childcare center is being built at the site of the former Schleswig High School.

“We’re looking at opening in August - a little bit before school starts so that we can get a feel for it - and open full-force as school starts, with before- and after-school programs,” Goodin said.

The center will be open on snow days and no-school days, he noted.

“It’s going to be really good long-term for the area and the community,” Goodin said. “We certainly have a need.”

The project has been underway for about a year.

“It started with the church (United Church of Christ or UCC) making a long-term commitment to help fund the construction and support childcare, and then it became a community effort with the church as the leader,” he said. “The church is the 501 (c) 3 (nonprofit), so everything is tax-deductible; everything is being done under the umbrella of the church, but with community support.”

Funding for the project has come from local businesses and individuals as well as grants from the State of Iowa, Iowa Workforce Development and from the Crawford County Community Foundation.

Goodin, who ran a hardware store in Schleswig for 20 years and later did real estate appraisals, has been responsible for taking bids, finding the contractors and acquiring the site for the center.

Several in-home daycare providers plan to quit once the new center is in operation and another in-home daycare will probably continue, he said.

“Our intent is not to hurt any in-home (daycare) because if they do a good job they’ll always have their people,” Goodin said.

The Under the Son Childcare Center will have just over 3,700 square feet of space, with capacity for eight children in the 23-months-and-under category and 45 children in the 2- to 12-year-old category.

The center includes two playground areas, with one set aside for smaller children.

“The whole thing is going to be fenced so we can turn the children loose - and it’s going to be a big playground,” he said. “We’ll have a lot of things for them to do.”

Heating, air conditioning and plumbing will be installed in the next few weeks.

“We’re going to be very busy,” Goodin said.

Prior to going into operation, the center will be taken over by the CrawIda Regional Childcare Center, a separate 501 (c) 3 doing business as Under the Son Childcare.

“It will be a completely separate entity,” he said. “The church will be out, and the building will be taken over by the 501 (c) 3.”

Goodin said local individuals – mostly those with young families – have stepped up to run the nonprofit that will run the childcare center.

One of the next major steps is to hire a director.

“We have some applications and we’ll be going through those and doing interviews,” he said.

An assistant director/supervisor will also be hired.

The facility has a kitchen, so a cook will be needed, but Goodin said the number of other employees hired would be largely up to the director.

Though the project was started under a church, the childcare center will not be providing religion-based childcare, he said.

“That being said, we won’t avoid religion,” Goodin said. “It will be whatever the director decides to do in that respect, but anybody and everybody is welcome.”

Additional funds are still needed to see the project through to completion.

Goodin said the goal is to have all the bills paid before the doors open.

“You cannot be running a childcare and retiring debt at the same time,” he said. “They don’t go together.”

He promoted donations to the childcare center for individuals who have retirement plans that have required minimum distributions.

“If they go to their tax person and say ‘Do a QCD’ – a qualified charitable distribution – that’s a great way to save on tax money,” he said. “It’s not a deduction but it comes right off the top. If you’re in a 25% tax bracket and you give $1,000, you save $250 in taxes, period. It’s very advantageous.”

Donations may be sent to: