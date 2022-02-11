 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Pacific begins bridge replacement process

Union Pacific begins bridge replacement process
William D. Mundt

The sound of metal striking metal could be heard all around Denison on Thursday as work began on a project to replace the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the East Boyer River. A crew started driving pilings for the new bridge with the vertical structure seen here. The current truss bridge will be replaced with a bridge similar in length. Photo by Dan Mundt

