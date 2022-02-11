The sound of metal striking metal could be heard all around Denison on Thursday as work began on a project to replace the Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the East Boyer River. A crew started driving pilings for the new bridge with the vertical structure seen here. The current truss bridge will be replaced with a bridge similar in length. Photo by Dan Mundt
top story
Union Pacific begins bridge replacement process
Related to this story
Most Popular
Arrests
Arrests
Colors, body parts and self-acceptance
Three candidates for chief of police for the City of Denison went through an assessment process facilitated by Jeff Cayler, of Cayler Consulti…
Aquatic Center location preferred
Keim’s witness developed health issues
Brandon Rinnan, who currently serves as the chief of police for the City of Lake View, has been selected by the Denison City Council to serve …
Arrests
Also asks for restitution in amount of $1,461,480.29
The state’s COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, reported 138 positive tests in the past 7 days, as of data updated on February 1.