Union Pacific to begin bridge replacement process

Project to be completed by early May

Equipment and personnel will begin moving to Denison this week for a project to replace the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) bridge over the East Boyer River, according to Robynn Tysver, Union Pacific Communications Manager II.

Work is expected to begin yet this month.

The current truss bridge will be replaced with a bridge similar in length.

“As part of the project, we will be temporarily shifting one track to the north side, as we start building the new bridge,” Tysver said.

She explained that the new track will be placed on the current bridge.

The bridge has two tracks on the south side and a single-track portal on the north that is currently used as an access road; this is where the temporary track will be located.

Rail traffic through Denison will be reduced to that single track for a period of time during construction.

“Once the bulk of the new bridge is built and it is safe to do so, we will permanently shift the track over to the new bridge and will begin removing the old bridge,” Tysver said.