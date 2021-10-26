 Skip to main content
Union Pacific to begin bridge replacement process
Union Pacific to begin bridge replacement process

UP Railroad Bridge

The Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the East Boyer River will be replaced over the winter. Rail traffic will be temporarily routed onto a new track that will be placed on the north (right) third of the old bridge – which is currently used by an access road. Photo by Dan Mundt

 William D. Mundt

Project to be completed by early May

Equipment and personnel will begin moving to Denison this week for a project to replace the Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) bridge over the East Boyer River, according to Robynn Tysver, Union Pacific Communications Manager II.

Work is expected to begin yet this month.

The current truss bridge will be replaced with a bridge similar in length.

“As part of the project, we will be temporarily shifting one track to the north side, as we start building the new bridge,” Tysver said.

She explained that the new track will be placed on the current bridge.

The bridge has two tracks on the south side and a single-track portal on the north that is currently used as an access road; this is where the temporary track will be located.

Rail traffic through Denison will be reduced to that single track for a period of time during construction.

“Once the bulk of the new bridge is built and it is safe to do so, we will permanently shift the track over to the new bridge and will begin removing the old bridge,” Tysver said.

She said the bridge project is unrelated to the old Union Pacific Depot building demolition that took place in the last two weeks.

The railroad is committed to completing the project safely and on time, with minimal disruption to the community, she said.

“This is a big project and will take several months,” Tysver said. “It is scheduled to be completed by early May.”

