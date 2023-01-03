United Bank of Iowa among top SBA Iowa lenders for fiscal year 2022

United Bank of Iowa, headquartered in Ida Grove, was among the top five Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) Loan Program lenders in Iowa, according to the number of loans made.

United Bank of Iowa was recognized for the 7(a) Loan Program loans it made. The bank made 18 loans amounting to $6,016,000. The bank was fourth in the number of loans made and third in the dollar amount of loans made.

Under the 7(a) program, the SBA guarantees that a certain portion of the small business loan will be repaid if the borrower defaults. An SBA-guaranteed loan offers borrowers the potential for a lower equity injection and longer amortization with interest rates capped by the government.

The SBA also recognized the top 504 Loan Program lenders, none of which were local.

The 504 Loan Program is a public-private partnership designed to provide attractive, fixed interest rate loans on large equipment and real estate projects for small businesses. Under this program, private lenders provide 50% of the project’s financing, with the SBA supplying up to 40% and the small business 10%. With the 504 program, the SBA works with a Certified Development Company (CDC), a private, nonprofit corporation to support financing to small businesses.

The recognition of the top lenders was part of an SBA Iowa District Office announcement on the agency’s fiscal year 2022 loan approval statistics for its regular loan programs in Iowa.

The number of SBA guaranteed loan approvals made in the state for FY 2022 was 466, which is a slight decrease of 2% from fiscal year 2021 when unprecedented borrower and lender incentives were in place to aid in pandemic recovery and 476 SBA guaranteed loans were approved in Iowa. The dollar amount of the 466 loan approvals in Iowa was for $242,628,000 in FY 2022 compared to $263,112,100 in FY 2021. These loans were made through banks, credit unions and certified development companies.

The FY2022 regular program loan totals for the state of Iowa were:

7(a) Loan Program: 357 loans approved for $142,865,000

504 Loan Program: 109 loans approved for $99,763,000

As a direct result of SBA guaranteed 7(a) and 504 small business financing in fiscal year 2022, 2,052 jobs were reported created in Iowa and an additional 3,020 jobs were reported as retained. Of the 466 loans approved in Iowa during fiscal year 2022, 252 went to new business start-ups or to finance changes in ownership (which are considered new businesses by SBA).

While there was a 2% decrease in the overall number of loans approved in FY 2022 compared the previous year, three demographics saw an increase in approvals.

Loans to minorities increased by 39% in FY 2022 compared to the previous year. There were 57 loans for $29.7 million to minority-owned small businesses in FY 2022 compared to 41 loans for $24.8 million in FY 2021.

Loans to veterans increased by 39% in FY 2022 compared to the previous year. There were 23 loans for $8.8 million to veteran-owned small businesses compared to 17 loans for $8.03 million in FY 2021.