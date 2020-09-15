Update: Contractor says he will not be able to open Highway 59 south of Denison until Thursday

Update: An email from Darwin Bishop received at 4:29 today said the contractor informed his office that he will not be able to open the roadway until Thursday.
Highway 59 south of Denison could open as early as Thursday.
Asked about an earlier-than-scheduled opening, Darwin L. Bishop, District 3 construction engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) told the Denison Bulletin and Review in an email Tuesday morning that he thought the highway could be open on Wednesday if everything went as planned, but later in the day sent this update: "The contractor has informed us he will not be able to open the roadway until Thursday."
The project replaced a culvert on U.S. 59 at the junction with county road E53 about three miles south of Denison.
At the start of the project, the DOT had said traffic could be detoured until approximately the middle of October.
The detour route has been U.S. Highway 30 and county road E59.
Midwest Contracting, of Marshall, Minnesota, has been the contractor for the $805.159.41 project.
