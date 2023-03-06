Update: The nomination period has just been extended by one week. Nominations will close at the end of the day on Monday, March 13.

Do you know a nurse who has gone above and beyond in caring for you or someone you know? You can show your appreciation by nominating that nurse to be featured in a special Bulletin-Review publication that will be published during National Nurses Week in May. There is no cost. Just click on this link: https://dbrnews.com/contests/nurses2023/.

The community voting period will also be pushed back one week. It will begin on Thursday, March 16, and end on Thursday, March 30.

This is the second year that the Bulletin-Review and the contest sponsors have offered an opportunity for you to recognize that special nurse who made a difference.