Update: December 15 storm continues to reveal historic statistics

Weather service analysis puts tornado count at 43 as of December 23

The December 15 storm was predicted to be historic, and as the National Weather Service continues to analyze information reported about the weather that day, more details have been revealed, including the storm being defined as a derecho.

A report about the December 15 storm available on the National Weather Service’s website lists a number of reasons the storm was historic.

 First derecho in December anywhere in the U.S.

 First moderate risk of severe thunderstorms in December in Iowa since known records

 Unofficially the most tornadoes in Iowa in single day (43 confirmed as of Thursday, December 23, with 17 rated EF-2); previous record - 36 on August 31, 2014

 Most EF-2/F-2 or stronger tornadoes in Iowa in a single day since 1950 (17); previous record was 16 on June 7, 1984

 Preliminarily breaks the all-time December record high temperature for Iowa

Another statistic from the National Weather Service: Prior to December 15, a total of six tornadoes had occurred in Iowa in December since 1950. All of them occurred in southeastern Iowa.

Statistics on wind speed

Highest speed: 88 miles per hour in Audubon

The highest recorded speed for Crawford County was 81 miles per hour.

Top three non-thunderstorm wind gusts: 83 miles per hour in Decatur City, 81 miles per hour in Marshalltown, 80 miles per hour in Johnston

Temperature statistics

Preliminarily, the all-time December record high temperature for the state – 75 degrees in Oskaloosa, Muscatine, Iowa City and Ottumwa. The previous record was 74 degrees in Thurman on December 6, 1939.

The National Weather Service is continuing to analyze damage reports and satellite imagery to refine tornado paths and is continuing to search for possible additional tornadoes.

festival; we took it very seriously that if we were going to host an event in 2021, the last thing we wanted to do was intentionally or unintentionally jeopardize the future of the festival.”

Bringing the full version of the Tri City BBQ Fest back in 2021 was a chance to welcome tourism back to the community and to begin to come together again in a social setting as an entire community to celebrate, he said.

“And it was a chance to welcome back the economic impact the festival brings to the community, whether that’s our hotels, our restaurants, our merchants and gas stations,” Blakley said. “We’ve shown in the past that every dollar that we spend on the festival is leveraged into many more dollars that are spent locally.”

The Tri City BBQ Fest is expensive to produce, but business and individual sponsors provide the funds needed to pay for items such as tents, tables, sanitation, fencing, as well as the entertainment acts, which are the most expensive parts.

“We don’t want visitors thinking about what it costs; we want them to experience a seamless festival that portrays our community in an exceptional light, and makes them want to come back and visit again,” Blakley said.

He said the CDC is very in tune with the festival’s expenses and revenues.

“We’re constantly tweaking and polishing the formula year after year; over the years we’ve settled on a nice pattern and we make small changes each year,” he said.

“There was a time when we were still figuring out the formula of the festival. In our second year, we had a pretty substantial loss and the Chamber decided to step in and finance to help the festival find its footing.”

The CDC loaned $15,000 to the festival in 2015. The funds were paid back in full by the end of 2019.

The festival has a separate bank account and the CDC does not get paid anything out of festival profits.

“Historically, any profit that has been made with the festival goes right back into making the next year’s festival sustainable, or it could be used to help cover if there is any future loss for a weather event or something like that,” Blakley said.

The trend over the last five years has been for the Tri City BBQ Fest to turn a profit.

“We’ve made a profit each year except for 2021, and I don’t think that should be too shocking,” he said. “Even though our attendance was good, there were still some people who could have added to those numbers who chose to stay home because of the pandemic, which is understandable.”

The financial goal for the festival is to turn at least a small profit every year, he said.

“Right now we have more than $15,000 as a starting point, before any sponsorships are solicited, for next year,” Blakley said. “The festival has no debt and a healthy amount of cash on hand.”

The overall goal for the festival is to promote the community.

“Even if we break even or have a small loss, we’re still aware that we’re making a fantastic impact on the community. That’s why we do this,” he said. “In that regard we’ve been very successful over the years.”

Blakley looks forward to a 2022 Tri City BBQ Fest that takes place in a post-COVID environment.

“We’re like everyone else - we’re hopeful that the worst of the pandemic will soon be behind us and we’re hopeful that in 2022 were in a situation when almost no one is hesitant to come out to the festival,” he said.