Update: More information about fatal accident in Denison on Thursday

An accident report from the Denison Police Department has provided details about the accident that occurred Thursday on Highway 30 that claimed the life of a Denison resident.

The report says that at about 8:57 a.m., Chance Trudell Niles, 37, of Denison, was riding a black 2010 Yamaha motorcycle west in the 1300 block of Highway 30 (between South 14th Street and South Main Street), and was traveling faster that the posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour. Robert Steven Davis, 56, of McGregor, was driving a red 2018 Kenworth semi with a trailer and was also westbound on Highway 30, traveling at or less than the posted speed limit.

Davis changed from the left lane to the right lane. Due to the high speed of the motorcycle, Niles was unable to slow down. He lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a cutout curb and proceed down the grass toward South Main Street. Niles was unable to hang onto the motorcycle after it struck the curb and he was partially ejected onto the highway under the trailer of the semi. Niles was transported by Crawford County Ambulance to Crawford County Memorial Hospital in Denison where he was later pronounced deceased.

The rig Davis was driving is owned by Oberbroeckling Enterprises Inc., of Garnavillo.