Updated results for voting in Crawford County

Vote totals in the complete unofficial results sent out by the auditor's office at 10 p.m. last night had incorrect figures in some races. The auditor's office said this was due to a formula being incorrect. The corrected totals changed the order in which the candidates for the county board of supervisors race ended. The updated figures show Ty Rosburg first with 3,748 votes, Heiden second with 3,571 votes and Muhlbauer third with 3,476 votes.
Election results in Crawford County won't become official until canvassed by the board of supervisors.
Voter turnout in the county was 71.05 percent; 7,201 ballots cast out of 10,135 registered voters.
Federal Offices
President and Vice President, Crawford County vote
2,211 Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)
4,842 Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)
2 Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)
6 Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)
4 Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)
8 Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)
42 Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)
1 Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
9 Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
7 write-ins
Statewide Voting For President and Vice President
757,580, 44.88% Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)
896,286, 53.10% Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)
1,081, 0.06% Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)
1,704, 0.10% Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)
550, 0.03% Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)
3,067, 0.18% Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)
19,546, 1.16% Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)
549, 0.03% Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard
3,202, 0.19% Kanye West and Michelle Tidball
4,318, 0.19% write-ins
U.S. Senator, Crawford County vote
2,326 Theresa Greenfield, DEM
4,415 Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP
159 Rick Stewart, LIB
78 Suzanne Herzog
9 write-ins
Statewide unofficial vote totals for U.S. Senator
73,314, 45.14% Theresa Greenfield, DEM
863,670, 51.75% Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP
36,821, 2.21% Rick Stewart, LIB
13,762, 0.82% Suzanne Herzog
1,203, 0.07% write-ins
U.S. Representative, Crawford County vote
2,404 J.D. Scholten, DEM
4,205 Randy Feenstra, REP
District-wide unofficial vote totals for U.S. House
District 1
200,814, 48.65% Abby Finenauer, incumbent, DEM
211,573, 51.25% Ashley Hinson, REP
427, 0.10% write-ins
District 2
196,487, 49.87% Rita B. Hart, DEM
196,769, 49.95% Mariannette Miller-meeks, REP
707, 0.18% write-ins
District 3
218,968, 48.94% Cindy Axne, incumbent, DEM
212,727, 47.55% David Young, REP
15,338, 3.43% Bryan Jack Holder, LIB
383, 0.09% write-ins
District 4
144,344, 37.78% J.D. Scholten, DEM
236,852, 61.99% Randy Feenstra, REP
889, 0.23% write-ins
State Offices
State Senate District 6, Crawford County vote
Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
454 C.J. Petersen, DEM
1,271 Craig Steven Williams, REP
District-wide unofficial vote totals
8,367, 30.72% C.J. Petersen, DEM
18,835, 69.15% Craig Steven Williams, REP
34, 0.12% write-ins
State Representative District 12, Crawford County vote
Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.
354 Sam Muhr, DEM
1,338 Brian Best, incumbent, REP
69 Blake Johannes, LIB
2 write-ins
District-wide unofficial vote totals
3,270, 21.23% Sam Muhr, DEM
11,680, 75.82% Brian Best, incumbent, REP
438, 2.84% Blake Johannes, LIB
17, 0.11% write-ins
State Representative District 18, Crawford County vote
Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.
1,500 Damon Hopkins, DEM
3,499 Steven Holt, incumbent, REP
5 write-ins
District-wide unofficial vote totals
3,747, 26.63% Damon Hopkins, DEM
10,306, 73.26% Steven Holt, incumbent, REP
15, 0.11% write-ins
County Offices
Board of Supervisors
2 seats up for election
3,476 Dave Muhlbauer, incumbent, Democrat
3,571 Jean Heiden, Republican
3,748 Ty Rosburg, Republican
24 write-ins
County Auditor
5,743 Terri Martens, incumbent, Democrat
• No other candidates on the ballot
57 write-ins
Support Local Journalism
County Sheriff
4,891 James R. Steinkuehler, incumbent, Democrat
2,105 Ray C. Ohl, Republican
12 write-ins
County Attorney, to fill a vacancy
4,980 Collin Johnson (current office holder), Democrat\
• No other candidates on the ballot
64 write-ins
Non Partisan Offices
Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees
3 seats up for election
2,024 Rich Knowles
4,158 Thomas E. Gustafson, incumbent
4,471 Amy Schultz
3,344 David Reisz
42 write-ins
Soil and Water Conservation District Commission
3 seats up for election
5,048 Dennis Lally
3,336 William Magill
• No other candidates on the ballot
148 write-ins
County Agricultural Extension Council
4 seats up for election
2,211 Brian Sieren
2,556 Renee Von Glan
2,818 Kory Koenig
2,150 Lance Bromert
2,166 Elsa Erlbacher
3,956 Roger Reimers
Township Trustees and Clerks
Boyer Trustee
99 Ken T. Dunham
Charter Oak Trustee
No candidate on ballot
8 write-ins
Charter Oak Trustee to fill a vacancy
No candidate on ballot
4 write-ins
Charter Oak Clerk to fill a vacancy
91 Randy Weed
East Boyer Trustee
163 Charles Bandow
3 write-ins
Hanover Trustee
89 Joel Sailer
2 write-ins
Hayes Trustee
119 Gene Thiedeman
1 write-in
Nishnabotna Trustee
95 Byron Bornhoft
2 write-ins
Paradise Trustee
100 Tim Houston
1 write-in
Soldier Trustee
62 Steve Garrett
1 write-in
Soldier Clerk to fill a vacancy
63 Kevin Clausen
1 write-in
Union Trustee
112 Richard Brown
Union Trustee to fill a vacancy
106 Ron Kenkel
1 write-in
Westside Trustee
97 Joyce Von Glan
Willow Trustee
59 Tom Staley
1 write-in
Iowa Trustee
No candidate on ballot
10 write-ins
Judicial Ballot
Retention vote, yes or no
Iowa Supreme Court Justices
Thomas Waterman Yes – 3,456; No – 1,141
Susan Kay Christensen Yes -3,650; No – 1,032
Edward Mansfield Yes – 3,286; No - 1,195
Christopher McDonald Yes – 3,322; No – 1,146
Iowa Court of Appeals Judges
Sharon Soorholtz Greer Yes – 3,344; No – 1,020
Thomas N. Bower Yes – 3,264; No – 1,054
David May Yes – 3,218; No – 1,069
Julie A. Schumacher Yes – 4,338; No – 816
District 3B Judges
Tod J. Dek Yes – 3,264; No – 1,007
Zachary S. Hindman Yes – 3,225; No – 1,017
Duane E. Hoffmeyer Yes – 3,346; No - 966
District 3B Associate Judges
Mark C. Cord III Yes – 3,138; 1,037
John C. Nelson Yes – 3,395; No - 863
Daniel P. Vakulskas Yes – 3,142; No – 1,035
Public Measure
"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."
Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.
Yes 1,482
No 4,216