Updated results for voting in Crawford County
DBR Vote Graphic

Vote totals in the complete unofficial results sent out by the auditor's office at 10 p.m. last night had incorrect figures in some races. The auditor's office said this was due to a formula being incorrect. The corrected totals changed the order in which the candidates for the county board of supervisors race ended. The updated figures show Ty Rosburg first with 3,748 votes, Heiden second with 3,571 votes and Muhlbauer third with 3,476 votes.

Election results in Crawford County won't become official until canvassed by the board of supervisors.

Voter turnout in the county was 71.05 percent; 7,201 ballots cast out of 10,135 registered voters.

Federal Offices

President and Vice President, Crawford County vote

2,211 Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)

4,842 Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)

2 Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)

6 Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)

4 Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)

8 Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)

42 Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)

1 Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard

9 Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

7 write-ins

Statewide Voting For President and Vice President

757,580, 44.88%  Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris, Democratic Party (DEM)

896,286, 53.10%  Donald J. Trump and Michael R. Pence, incumbents, Republican Party (REP)

1,081, 0.06% Roque Rocky De La Fuente and Darcy G. Richardson, Alliance Party (ALL)

1,704, 0.10% Don Blankenship and William Alan Mohr, Constitution Party of Iowa (CON)

550, 0.03% Ricki Sue King and Dayna R. Chandler, Genealogy Know Your Family History (GKH)

3,067, 0.18% Howie Hawkins and Angela Nicole Walker, Green Party (GRN)

19,546, 1.16% Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, Libertarian Party (LIB)

549, 0.03% Brock Pierce and Karla Ballard

3,202, 0.19% Kanye West and Michelle Tidball

4,318, 0.19% write-ins

U.S. Senator, Crawford County vote

2,326 Theresa Greenfield, DEM

4,415 Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP

159 Rick Stewart, LIB

78 Suzanne Herzog

9 write-ins

Statewide unofficial vote totals for U.S. Senator

73,314, 45.14% Theresa Greenfield, DEM

863,670, 51.75% Joni Ernst, incumbent, REP

36,821, 2.21% Rick Stewart, LIB

13,762, 0.82% Suzanne Herzog

1,203, 0.07% write-ins

U.S. Representative, Crawford County vote

2,404 J.D. Scholten, DEM

4,205 Randy Feenstra, REP

District-wide unofficial vote totals for U.S. House

District 1

200,814, 48.65% Abby Finenauer, incumbent, DEM

211,573, 51.25% Ashley Hinson, REP

427, 0.10% write-ins

District 2

196,487, 49.87% Rita B. Hart, DEM

196,769, 49.95% Mariannette Miller-meeks, REP

707, 0.18% write-ins

District 3

218,968, 48.94% Cindy Axne, incumbent, DEM

212,727, 47.55% David Young, REP

15,338, 3.43% Bryan Jack Holder, LIB

383, 0.09% write-ins

District 4

144,344, 37.78% J.D. Scholten, DEM

236,852, 61.99% Randy Feenstra, REP

889, 0.23% write-ins

State Offices

State Senate District 6, Crawford County vote

Buena Vista, Sac, Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

454 C.J. Petersen, DEM

1,271 Craig Steven Williams, REP

District-wide unofficial vote totals

8,367, 30.72% C.J. Petersen, DEM

18,835, 69.15% Craig Steven Williams, REP

34, 0.12% write-ins

State Representative District 12, Crawford County vote

Carroll and Audubon counties and eastern one-third of Crawford County. On the ballot in the Northeast and Southeast precincts in Crawford County.

 354 Sam Muhr, DEM

1,338 Brian Best, incumbent, REP

69 Blake Johannes, LIB

2 write-ins

District-wide unofficial vote totals

3,270, 21.23% Sam Muhr, DEM

11,680, 75.82% Brian Best, incumbent, REP

438, 2.84% Blake Johannes, LIB

17, 0.11% write-ins

State Representative District 18, Crawford County vote

Shelby, western two-thirds of Crawford County and 7 townships in Harrison County. On the ballot in the DCAB, Denison and SRK precincts in Crawford County.

1,500 Damon Hopkins, DEM

3,499 Steven Holt, incumbent, REP

5 write-ins

District-wide unofficial vote totals

3,747, 26.63% Damon Hopkins, DEM

10,306, 73.26% Steven Holt, incumbent, REP

15, 0.11% write-ins

County Offices

Board of Supervisors

2 seats up for election

3,476 Dave Muhlbauer, incumbent, Democrat

3,571 Jean Heiden, Republican

3,748 Ty Rosburg, Republican

24 write-ins

County Auditor

5,743 Terri Martens, incumbent, Democrat

• No other candidates on the ballot

57 write-ins

County Sheriff

4,891 James R. Steinkuehler, incumbent, Democrat

2,105 Ray C. Ohl, Republican

12 write-ins

County Attorney, to fill a vacancy

4,980 Collin Johnson (current office holder), Democrat\

• No other candidates on the ballot

64 write-ins

Non Partisan Offices

Crawford County Memorial Hospital Trustees

3 seats up for election

2,024 Rich Knowles

4,158 Thomas E. Gustafson, incumbent

4,471 Amy Schultz

3,344 David Reisz

42 write-ins

Soil and Water Conservation District Commission

3 seats up for election

5,048 Dennis Lally

3,336 William Magill

• No other candidates on the ballot

148 write-ins

County Agricultural Extension Council

4 seats up for election

2,211 Brian Sieren

2,556 Renee Von Glan

2,818 Kory Koenig

2,150 Lance Bromert

2,166 Elsa Erlbacher

3,956 Roger Reimers

Township Trustees and Clerks

Boyer Trustee

99  Ken T. Dunham

Charter Oak Trustee

No candidate on ballot

8 write-ins

Charter Oak Trustee to fill a vacancy

No candidate on ballot

4 write-ins

Charter Oak Clerk to fill a vacancy

91  Randy Weed

East Boyer Trustee

163  Charles Bandow

3 write-ins

Hanover Trustee

89  Joel Sailer

2 write-ins

Hayes Trustee

119  Gene Thiedeman

1 write-in

Nishnabotna Trustee

95  Byron Bornhoft

2 write-ins

Paradise Trustee

100  Tim Houston

1 write-in

Soldier Trustee

62  Steve Garrett

1 write-in

Soldier Clerk to fill a vacancy

63  Kevin Clausen

1 write-in

Union Trustee

112  Richard Brown

Union Trustee to fill a vacancy

106  Ron Kenkel

1 write-in

Westside Trustee

97  Joyce Von Glan

Willow Trustee

59  Tom Staley

1 write-in

Iowa Trustee

No candidate on ballot

10 write-ins

Judicial Ballot

Retention vote, yes or no

Iowa Supreme Court Justices

Thomas Waterman Yes – 3,456; No – 1,141

Susan Kay Christensen Yes -3,650; No – 1,032

Edward Mansfield Yes – 3,286; No - 1,195

Christopher McDonald Yes – 3,322; No – 1,146

Iowa Court of Appeals Judges

Sharon Soorholtz Greer Yes – 3,344; No – 1,020

Thomas N. Bower Yes – 3,264; No – 1,054

David May Yes – 3,218; No – 1,069

Julie A. Schumacher Yes – 4,338; No – 816

District 3B Judges

Tod J. Dek Yes – 3,264; No – 1,007

Zachary S. Hindman Yes – 3,225; No – 1,017

Duane E. Hoffmeyer Yes – 3,346; No - 966

District 3B Associate Judges

Mark C. Cord III Yes – 3,138; 1,037

John C. Nelson Yes – 3,395; No - 863

Daniel P. Vakulskas Yes – 3,142; No – 1,035

Public Measure

"Shall there be a convention to revise the Constitution and propose amendment or amendments to same."

Note: This public measure is required by the Iowa constitution to be on the general election ballot every 10 years, to allow people the choice of whether or not they want a state constitutional convention. If the measure passes, a process would be enacted by the next General Assembly to elect delegates to the convention. A constitutional amendment or amendments proposed at the convention would be put before the voters for ratification.

Yes 1,482

No 4,216

Iowa shatters general election turnout record

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today (November 4) that Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election. More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012.

More than one million Iowans voted absentee, another new record. As of Wednesday morning, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors. Absentee ballots postmarked by November 2 and received by noon on November 9 will be counted. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on November 30.

“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”

Seventy-six percent of all registered voters in Iowa participated, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. On Monday, Iowans set a record for active registered voters. The new all-time high as of November 2 is 2,095,581.

Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote.

