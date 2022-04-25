Updated with date and time: After about three hours of testimony on Friday, sentencing hearing for Keim to be continued

Update: The sentencing hearing will resume at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4, according to a document filed in federal district court on Tuesday, April 26.

After three hours and 13 minutes of court time on Friday, the sentencing hearing for Janine Keim, of Denison, was continued to a later date.

That date has not been set.

Keim, 69, was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 8, 2020, for embezzling or misapplying $1,486,647 of money from Consumer Credit Union, of Denison, from on or about May 2012 and continuing through March 2018; and knowingly providing false entry in a written report or statement to auditors and examiners of the National Credit Union Administration to conceal the money taken.

Keim initially pleaded not guilty to both charges. On May 24 last year she pleaded guilty to the charge of making false statements.

According to a plea agreement filed in the case, the charge of embezzlement is to be dismissed at the time of sentencing.

Federal court documents show the following witness questioned on Friday.

Steve Lillie, witness for the government, on the stand 1:37-2:53 p.m. Lillie’s firm, Lillie & Company, of Sunbury, Ohio, was hired by the board of directors of the former Consumers Credit Union to investigate activities and improper actions, and its report, dated August 27, 2018, was prepared to supplement a proof of loss claim to be filed with Consumer Credit Union’s fidelity bond carrier.

Shannon Shaw, witness for the defense, on the stand 3:07-4:17 p.m.

Kurt Kaiser, witness for the defense, 4:19-4:25 p.m.; he is a retired pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Jennifer Zupp, witness for the defense, 4:31-4:41 p.m.; she is an attorney practicing law in Denison.

The court records say that the government may recall its witness when the hearing is continued and that the parties may file supplemental briefing is they choose.