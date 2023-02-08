Upgrades to Iowa’s emergency notification system, Alert Iowa, are making it easier for residents of Harrison County to sign up and receive alerts about severe weather and other community emergencies.

Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system the county uses to send alerts to residents.

Improvements to the system will enable Harrison County officials to better communicate emergency information directly to citizens via voice call, text message, email, and social media. The system also now has the capability to translate messages into multiple languages.

“Alert Iowa is a great tool that allows us to push official, real-time alerts to our residents,” said Philip Davis, Harrison County emergency manager. “These upgrades will not only make it easier for us to notify our residents when emergencies happen or we need to share important safety information, but will let residents choose the best way for them to receive alerts.”

Signing up for Alert Iowa is easy and can be done through the county’s web portal, by sending a text, or by downloading the Smart911 app. Residents who are currently signed up to receive emergency alerts through Everbridge will need to sign up again.

To sign up:

Create an account on the Harrison County web portal at https://bit.ly/HarrisonIA

Text HARRISONIA to 672-83.

Download the Smart911 app from the Apple or Google Play stores.

As we transition our emergency notifications from Everbridge to Alert Iowa, Harrison County will be running both notification systems together to work out any bugs in the new system. The target date for

Harrison County to have the transition to the upgraded system completed is January 1, 2024.

People can monitor and follow Harrison County EMA’s Facebook page for updates.