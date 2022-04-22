 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Uptown fog

  • 0

A dense layer of fog shrouded uptown Denison and most of Crawford County early Thursday morning. Schools around the area started several hours late due to poor visibility for travelers. The fog burned off by mid-morning, and the rest of the day featured blue skies and warm temperatures. Photo by Dan Mundt

Uptown Fog
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine