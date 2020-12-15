Uptown Revitalization takes a step forward

“Many of the residents of our surrounding towns have never even visited our uptown area; they consider Denison to be a very industrial, blue-collar community,” said Sara Woerdehoff, chairperson of the Denison Uptown Revitalization Committee.
“Our uptown area is unique – it’s a few blocks off the main highway through town so it’s not easily visible to pass-through traffic.”
For that reason, the committee plans to focus on wayfinding signs and a branding campaign for the town.
The committee has, in the past, variously used “uptown” or “downtown” as part of its name, but it is now officially the “uptown” committee.
“It makes sense because it really is uptown,” Woerdehoff said. “It’s not a downtown.”
Members of the committee are Jim and Carol Segebart, Taylor Borkowski, Kelsey Lally, Ann Platt, and John Waite.
Shani Bonner and Evan Blakley, of the Chamber & Development Council of Crawford County, and Denison Mayor Pam Soseman are helping guide the project, Woerdehoff said.
Denison City Council Member Jessica Garcia is the liaison to the city council.
“Our goal is that uptown will continue to evolve into its own attraction where people park their cars and explore the entire area on foot for shopping, dining, entertainment,” Woerdehoff said.
The committee is also in the process of implementing new outdoor dining areas, as well as adding art, revitalizing the Donna Reed Theater and promoting tourist attractions.
“But as part of this initiative, the committee has identified wayfinding signage and new branded banners as imperative to advise where our uptown is,” she said.
“There really is no indication at this point; a lot of people just drive right through Denison.”
The goal of rebranding will be to create something that differentiates the community.
“It will be something that attracts visitors and functions well on signage and our marketing materials,” Woerdehoff said.
The revitalization committee requested proposals from five qualified individuals or firms to assist with the preparation of a strategic community brand, she said.
“We’re fortunate enough to have marketing and PR specialists on our team who have advised us on the most effective marketing channels to put in place on a local and regional level,” Woerdehoff said.
From the responses received, the committee selected Destination by Design from North Carolina.
“They are comprised of experienced local government planners, engineers, urban designers and communications experts,” she said. “They are more than qualified in the areas of place branding, recreation master planning, land use planning, and tourism development.”
Woerdehoff said the committee was impressed by the company’s previous work and believes they will bring a needed outside perspective.
“The first step that we’re going to do will consist of preliminary evaluations and recommendations, which will include the compilation of data,” she said.
Representatives of the company will visit Denison and will provide an overall branding analysis and their recommendations.
The second phase will consist of the strategy and design development.
“It’s going to take some time to fundraise for this project in its entirety, but we have already surpassed our expected monies received,” Woerdehoff said. “Just in the last two months we have secured nearly $14,000.”
That amount is nearly enough for the first phase.
The committee wants to raise enough money, through fundraising efforts and grants, for the first two phases.
“We don’t want the momentum to dissipate if we have to wait six months or a year to do phase two,” she said.
Woerdehoff is currently working with Denison City Manager Terry Crawford on the outdoor dining node, which she hopes to open in the spring.
The speed of the wayfinding and branding project will depend on how quickly additional funds are raised.
She said she expects that those projects will be completed in the next three years.
Woerdehoff credits the committee members with getting the process in motion.
“They’re a bunch of go-getters,” she said. “They want to get things done and they want to get things done now.”