Uptown Revitalization takes a step forward

Woerdehoff said the committee was impressed by the company’s previous work and believes they will bring a needed outside perspective.

“The first step that we’re going to do will consist of preliminary evaluations and recommendations, which will include the compilation of data,” she said.

Representatives of the company will visit Denison and will provide an overall branding analysis and their recommendations.

The second phase will consist of the strategy and design development.

“It’s going to take some time to fundraise for this project in its entirety, but we have already surpassed our expected monies received,” Woerdehoff said. “Just in the last two months we have secured nearly $14,000.”

That amount is nearly enough for the first phase.

The committee wants to raise enough money, through fundraising efforts and grants, for the first two phases.

“We don’t want the momentum to dissipate if we have to wait six months or a year to do phase two,” she said.

Woerdehoff is currently working with Denison City Manager Terry Crawford on the outdoor dining node, which she hopes to open in the spring.