VA van drivers needed

Service takes veterans to medical appointments

“Right now, we have five or six van drivers, but we’d like to have at least 10,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith.

The VA van is used to take veterans from Crawford County to the Omaha VA medical center for appointments.

The service began in May 2000.

Volunteer drivers don’t have to be veterans and they don’t need a special driving permit.

“You just need a valid driver’s license,” Galbraith said. “You don’t have to have a CDL or anything like that.”

All the trips are scheduled for daytime hours.

“If we have two or three veterans that have appointments on the same day, we try to get their appointments grouped together about the same time so that it is not an overly-long day for the driver or the passengers,” she said.

“Every day is a little bit different; the van typically leaves two hours before the first scheduled appointment, and then as soon as the veterans are all done with their appointments they come back home.”

The van trips take just four or five hours on days when morning appointments are scheduled at the VA, but may take longer on days when a veteran has a procedure.

“If there is an afternoon appointment and a veteran calls in the same day for an 8 a.m. appointment, we don’t do that. We go with the first call in and if we can get the 8 a.m. appointment changed to the afternoon, then it works. Otherwise, we reschedule because that’s too long of a day to leave at 6 a.m. and get back at 5 p.m.,” Galbraith said. “We’re very good at working with the scheduling clerks in Omaha and helping people get things moved around to make it a better day for everybody.”

Each volunteer driver takes the van to Omaha about once per month.

“It’s not a big commitment,” she said. “If you want to go every week you can, but we try to make it so you don’t have to drive that often.”

The van leaves from the Crawford County Courthouse; trips are canceled if bad weather hits the area.

“If school is called off here, in Omaha or somewhere in between, we cancel the van and reschedule appointments,” Galbraith said. “We do not put anybody at risk and we err on the side of caution at all times.”

The van isn’t as busy as it used to be – but she expects that to change.

“At one point, when we were sometimes making two trips a day, we had about 20 drivers,” Galbraith said.

“It started lowering a little bit before the pandemic because we’ve lost the majority of our WWII veterans - and that’s who was predominantly riding the van.”

During the pandemic, the van wasn’t used for several months because the VA instituted COVID protocols for the safety of veterans.

By July 2020, the van was back in service for a few trips as needed and returned to a mostly-normal schedule by the end of the year.

At present, the van goes to Omaha once or twice per week.

“But it’s starting to pick back up again because our Vietnam veterans are starting to use the service,” Galbraith said.