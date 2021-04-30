Vail resident renews complaint about asphalt plant near home

A deputy sheriff was there a week ago, noticed the smell and heard his wife cough, he said.

“I am asking for all the help I can get,” he said. “I could have loaded this audience with people. The minister, Rev. Cook over at Vail, wanted to bring a bunch of people in here. I said, ‘Please stay away from here. I do not want you to get involved in this ugly mess.’”

McComb made several references to extreme actions that he could take to resolve the situation, but said he wouldn’t do anything that would result in leaving his wife alone.

He said that he had worked around an ammunition dump and chemicals during his six years in the Navy.

“That was 10 times, 100 times more than what comes out of here. But it also had precautions, protections,” McComb said. “I have no protection out there.”

His wife is suffering very badly and he is on the verge of breaking down, he said.

He talked about how members of the armed forces deal with PTSD and end up using drugs and alcohol and have suicidal thoughts.

“I’m here only to ask for help for my wife,” McComb said.