Vail steer in this year’s Governor’s Charity Steer show at Iowa State Fair

Fitzsimmons steer going to Governor's Charity Steer Show

Tommy Fitzsimmons exhibited the reserve champion steer at the Crawford County Fair beef show. Photo by Dan Mundt 

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will once again be the celebrity showperson for a Crawford County steer in the annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show.

The show will take place Saturday, August 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Iowa State Fair.

Gregg will be showing Chrome, a steer owned by Tommy Fitzsimmons, of Vail.

Sponsors of the steer are the Crawford County Cattlemen and Nor-AM Cold Storage.

Fitzsimmons is the son of Jeff and Barb Fitzsimmons.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will be the celebrity showperson for Benny, a steer owned by Maxwell Tiarks, of Underwood.

Will Epperly, the 2022 World Champion Auctioneer, will be the celebrity showperson for Boomer, a steer owned by Max Taylor, of Bloomfield.

The Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show, and the auction that takes place after the show, raises funds for the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa. Houses are located in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City.

