Vail steer in this year’s Governor’s Charity Steer show at Iowa State Fair

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will once again be the celebrity showperson for a Crawford County steer in the annual Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show.

The show will take place Saturday, August 13, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Iowa State Fair.

Gregg will be showing Chrome, a steer owned by Tommy Fitzsimmons, of Vail.

Sponsors of the steer are the Crawford County Cattlemen and Nor-AM Cold Storage.

Fitzsimmons is the son of Jeff and Barb Fitzsimmons.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will be the celebrity showperson for Benny, a steer owned by Maxwell Tiarks, of Underwood.

Will Epperly, the 2022 World Champion Auctioneer, will be the celebrity showperson for Boomer, a steer owned by Max Taylor, of Bloomfield.