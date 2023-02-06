On January 31, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a horse that had died at an address on B Avenue, Vail. On February 3, the owner of the horse emailed personnel at the sheriff’s office asking how she could report starving animals because she and a friend had been at the address on B Avenue and found three deceased foals and approximately 16-18 horses that were starving, had no water and no hay. Jennifer Olson, of Vail, was charged with five counts of animal neglect, aggravated misdemeanors, and five counts of animal neglect, simple misdemeanors. Twelve horses were remove from Olson’s resident to be cared for. Deputy Stater investigated the incident.
Vail woman charged with animal neglect
