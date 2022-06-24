Veterans appreciation event on July 7

Green tractors now, red tractors later

Van Wall Equipment will be the host for a veterans appreciation day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 7 at their Denison location.

“Our office will be there along with some agencies that we partner with quite frequently, including Iowa Workforce Development,” said Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) Director Louise Galbraith.

“Tom Bryson is the new veterans outreach director for Iowa Workforce Development and this will be his first event in Crawford County. It will be a great time for him to meet people and to meet one of our larger businesses, as well.”

Representatives of Angels Care Home Health and Reed Place will also be on hand to provide information.

“It will be a great time for veterans to come and meet us and hear about available benefits,” Galbraith said.

“We’ll have light refreshments – coffee, cookies and things like that.”

Galbraith will take a portable disposal box for tattered and worn Flags of the United States to the event; the box was recently provided to Crawford County VA by the National Association of Counties.

Galbraith said she plans to reach out to Vetter Equipment about having a similar event at their facility.

“I’ve found that there are veterans who like the red tractors and there are those who like the green tractors,” she said.

The July 7 event will be the first of many similar events that will take place around the county on a monthly basis.

“I want to have a coffee in almost every small town,” Galbraith said. “I work for Crawford County – I don’t serve just Denison.”

She has monthly events scheduled for the next year.

“Each month, I’ll have different guests come along, like the VA hospital, so it’s not just me,” she said.

“Sometimes people like to talk to somebody different. I like to include people who any veteran of any age might have questions for.”

Galbraith said she enjoys seeing veterans away from her office in less-formal settings.

“It’s just a little more fun to meet veterans this way, and then they can come into the courthouse to file their claims,” she said.

The first event ended up at Van Wall Equipment because Denison lacks an obvious meeting place for veterans.

“The small towns all have legion halls and community buildings that we don’t have, necessarily,” Galbraith said.

Scott Anderson, who is the parts manager at Van Wall, and a veteran, knew Galbraith was looking for a Denison location and offered the Van Wall facility for the event.

Van Wall will offer a discount of 10% off of merchandise such as toys and clothing that day.

Galbraith is looking for additional Denison businesses that would like to host similar events.

“We have a lot of support, so I don’t think that will be a problem,” she said.

“We want to see how this year goes and make it bigger and better next year; that’s why I really want a good turnout this year.”

She said the July 7 event will be the kickoff of her new duties as the full-time VA employee.

Starting July 1, Galbraith will work full time as the Veterans Affairs director and General Relief administrator for Crawford County.

She has resigned her position with Rolling Hills Community Services Region effective June 30.

In the past, about 80% of her time had been contracted to Rolling Hills, for which she spent much of her time away from the VA office at the courthouse.

Caylyn McCormick is the new coordinator of disability services/jail coordinator for Crawford County; McCormick will take over Galbraith’s duties with Rolling Hills.

“I’ll be able to focus on veterans – I’ve never been able to do that. After July 1st, I’m going to have time to fix things and figure it all out,” Galbraith said. “So this (the Van Wall event) is my celebration of the change in my position.”