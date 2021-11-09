 Skip to main content
Veterans Day events on Thursday
Veterans Day events on Thursday

Veterans Day is Thursday and the following are some of the events commemorating the day:

The Denison Middle School Student Council is presenting a Veterans Day breakfast celebration from 7 to 7:55 a.m. Thursday at the FCS room at the middle school.

All veterans in the community are invited to participate; a breakfast from Casey’s will be served.

Participants are asked to check in at the front office.

20th Street Elementary in Denison will have a program starting at 8:45 a.m. in the school gymnasium.

All veterans are invited to attend.

Each grade at the school will perform a song to honor veterans and the sacrifices that they have made for the country.

At 11 a.m., veterans from Crawford County and across the United States will be honored on the lawn in front of the Crawford County Courthouse.

A short observance and flag ceremony will take place.

Three volleys will be fired in salute and “Taps” will be played.

