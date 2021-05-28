Veterans history: Sen. Ernst’s office conducts interviews for Library of Congress project

Representatives of United States Sen. Joni Ernst’s office visited Denison on Wednesday to conduct interviews of some of the county’s oldest veterans.
Brenda Safranski, Ernst’s veterans and military affairs special assistant, handled the questions; Kolby DeWitt, the regional director from Ernst’s Sioux City office, recorded the interviews on video.
The interviews were conducted as part of the Veterans History Project of the American Folklife Center, which is part of the United States Library of Congress.
The Veterans History Project “preserves, and makes accessible the personal accounts of American war veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war,” according to the organization’s website.
The project was created by Congress in 2000.
“Sen. Ernst’s office is helping veterans in Iowa to participate,” said Brendan Conley, Ernst’s state communications director.
Four veterans were interviewed in a meeting room at Reed Place in Denison on Wednesday.
The veterans interviewed were Kenny Davis, Navy, serving from May 1946 through March 1948; Arthur Joens, Navy, serving from May 1943 to June 1946; Robert Glau, United States Marine Corps, serving from 1942 to 1945; and Gerald Pedersen, Navy, serving from 1946 to 1948.
Each interview lasted about 30 minutes.
“These are folks who are willing to share their life story and stories about their service,” Conley said. “Our office will be contributing these to the Library of Congress and (they will be) added to the archives for the Veterans History Project.”
The project has collected firsthand accounts from veterans spanning the period from World War I through the Iraq War.
Conley said Ernst participated in the project by sitting for an interview in 2019.
“She’s a combat veteran, served in Iraq and Kuwait in 2003 during operation Iraqi Freedom and retired as a lieutenant colonel,” he noted.
“She did her own recording to tell the story of her experiences serving overseas.”
He said Ernst is very supportive of the Veterans History Project.
“She participated herself and she wants our office to help other folks do it, as well,” Conley said.
He said Crawford County was chosen for Wednesday’s interviews because of the storied and engaged veteran community here.
Ernst’s office conducted interviews in the Fort Dodge area a week and a half ago and more interviews will be conducted around Iowa throughout the year, Conley said.
According to the Veterans History Project website, participants (both interviewees and interviewers) retain the copyright to their materials because the Library of Congress is a publicly-supported institution and generally does not own rights to the materials in its collections.
In addition to the interviews conducted of veterans, next of kin of deceased veterans may also donate photographs, diaries and other materials to the project.
Gold Star families (immediate family members of a fallen service member) may provide oral histories of “members of the Armed Forces who died as a result of their service during a period of war.”
The project also accepts collections from a variety of community organizations.
A database search page allows website visitors to search for individuals included in the project’s archives; searches can be narrowed by conflict, branch of service and several other parameters.
For more information, visit the Veterans History Project at loc.gov/vets/about.html.