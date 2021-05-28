Veterans history: Sen. Ernst’s office conducts interviews for Library of Congress project

Each interview lasted about 30 minutes.

“These are folks who are willing to share their life story and stories about their service,” Conley said. “Our office will be contributing these to the Library of Congress and (they will be) added to the archives for the Veterans History Project.”

The project has collected firsthand accounts from veterans spanning the period from World War I through the Iraq War.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Conley said Ernst participated in the project by sitting for an interview in 2019.

“She’s a combat veteran, served in Iraq and Kuwait in 2003 during operation Iraqi Freedom and retired as a lieutenant colonel,” he noted.

“She did her own recording to tell the story of her experiences serving overseas.”

He said Ernst is very supportive of the Veterans History Project.

“She participated herself and she wants our office to help other folks do it, as well,” Conley said.

He said Crawford County was chosen for Wednesday’s interviews because of the storied and engaged veteran community here.