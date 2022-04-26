VFW, Legion divide pancake breakfast donations among 10 fire departments in county

Members of Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8 in Denison distributed checks of $535 to each of the 10 fire departments in Crawford County.

The checks represent the $5,350 raised at the March 26 pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory in Denison.

Mark Gray, VFW commander, said the fire departments were receiving the entire amount of the money donated as the VFW and Legion were covering the expenses. He thanked the firefighters for all they do for the communities and the county.