VFW, Legion divide pancake breakfast donations among 10 fire departments in county

VFW, American Legion donation to fire departments

Front, from left: Carl Bohm, VFW; Rebecca Green, Dow City-Arion Fire Department; Tim Beery, Denison Volunteer Fire Department; Rob Klink, Westside Volunteer Fire Department; Bryce Meeves, Charter Oak Fire Department; and Lance Nelson, VFW.

Back: Jake Langholz, Dave Mahlberg, Will Smith and Charles Boeck, American Legion; Jerry Lorenzen, Deloit Fire Department; B.H. Meyer, Ricketts Volunteer Fire Department; Josh Burns, Kiron Fire Department; Tim Zenk, Denison Volunteer Fire Department; Chad Gaskill, Manilla Fire and Rescue; Dustin Miller, Vail Volunteer Fire Department; Julie Klink, holding the Schleswig Volunteer Fire Department’s check; Mark Gray, VFW; and Roger Borecky, American Legion. Photo by Gordon Wolf

Members of Ninus L. Hunt VFW Post #2504 and American Legion Post #8 in Denison distributed checks of $535 to each of the 10 fire departments in Crawford County.

The checks represent the $5,350 raised at the March 26 pancake breakfast at the National Guard Armory in Denison.

Mark Gray, VFW commander, said the fire departments were receiving the entire amount of the money donated as the VFW and Legion were covering the expenses. He thanked the firefighters for all they do for the communities and the county.

