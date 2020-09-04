VICTORY in the Pacific: World War II ended 75 years ago

Wednesday marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The war began with Germany’s invasion of Poland on September 1, 1939, and ended six years and one day later on the deck of the Battleship Missouri, in Tokyo Bay, with the signing of the unconditional surrender of Japan.
The Japanese had announced their surrender on August 14, and the signing ceremony on September 2, 1945, was essentially a formality.
The Denison Bulletin proclaimed “VICTORY!!” in the August 16 edition of the newspaper.
“Shortly after six o’clock Tuesday afternoon the news flashed abroad that the Japanese government had accepted the surrender terms set by the allied governments and with an announcement to this effect by President Truman the war was over,” the accompanying story related.
“In Denison the news was received calmly. Many had remained at their radios in homes and stores most of the day awaiting the surrender announcement which had been expected momentarily. Business establishments closed for a two-day holiday and people went about their affairs as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened. Later, however, when the full import of the announcement sank in they gave vent to their feelings.”
Services took place in local churches and for the remainder of the evening “minor celebrations were staged in the city,” the Bulletin related.
“A large bonfire in the street in front of the courthouse attracted many persons and the flames were fed by willing youngsters who scoured the city looking for old boxes and even tree trimmings.”
The Denison Fire Department took to the streets with one of the fire engines “and with siren going full blast soon attracted a number of cars to join in the demonstration.”
The Bulletin reported that there was “no boisterousness to the demonstration and by midnight quiet had descended over the city.”
Life had already largely started to return to normal in the United States and in Denison by that point.
The announcement of Japan’s surrender took up only a small part of the page on which it appeared; the rest of the page contained news of the Achievement Fair, courthouse salaries, crop insurance, the Monarchs football schedule and a variety of other items that reflected a country moving into a time of peace.
The news of late July and early August 1945 had been fast-moving and dramatic, as the Bulletin related:
July 26 - The Potsdam ultimatum signed by President Truman, then Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and Generalissimo Chiang Kai-check, giving Tokyo the choice between “utter devastation of the Japanese homeland” and “unconditional surrender.”
August 3 - The Potsdam Big Three communique revealing the pattern of peace which was laid down for defeated Germany.
August 6 - The first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima.
August 8 - Russia declared war on Japan.
August 9 - The Red army and air forces launched an attack against Japanese troops on Manchurian border.
August 9 - The second atomic bomb was dropped on Japan, striking the naval base of Nagasaki.
The August 9, 1945, Bulletin provided details of the atomic bomb that had been dropped on Hiroshima.
“Dramatic Race To Solve Atomic Energy Won By Allies; First Used To Hit Japan,” the headline announced.
“As this is written, the full extent of the terrific power of the atomic bomb is not known,” the Bulletin reported. “It has been variously reported that 60 percent of the area of a city of more than six square miles had been wiped out to a more startling claim that a single bomb of less weight than the standard TNT bombs had obliterated all life within the city.
“The future of this great power cannot be envisioned. So far as the current war with Japan is concerned, the prospect of Japan’s doom is so self-evident that continuation of the war means suicide to the Japanese people.”
A small article in the August 30, 1945, Denison Bulletin noted that the USS Missouri would be the site of the Japanese surrender a few days hence.
The headline on that page was “County’s Largest 4-H Fair is History.” The world was