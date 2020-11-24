Visible progress for Ignite Denison project

“It was a little grimy and dark in places and now it looks really great,” he said. “All the color is restored in the brick. People may not realize why it looks a little fresher overall - but that’s why.”

Blakley said a mockup of a new cornice for the building is complete.

“The cornice will go at the top of the façade and add some more architectural interest and dimension – and it will add about a foot and a half to two feet of height to the overall building, as well,” he said.

The cornice may yet go up before the end of the year, he said.

Blakley and the general contractor for the project, Reisz Construction, of Denison, met with a structural engineer to go over the plans for the removal of part of the floor at the front of the building to create an open staircase that will go down into the lower level.

“We also looked at widening a door in the lower level in the back and adding another window in the back, as well,” he said. “We want to let a lot of natural light into this space.”

The building was reroofed and demolition of the interior took place in December of last year.

Blakley said plans for building occupancy have changed since the project was announced.