 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Volunteers log 218 hours for Goodfellows

  • 0
Smithfield donation to Goodfellows

Representatives of Smithfield Foods show just a few of the hams that the company donated to this year’s Goodfellows drive.

 Submitted photo

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Members of the First United Methodist Church in Denison and the Denison Kiwanis Club logged 218 volunteer hours last Monday in giving out the Goodfellow boxes of gifts and food. A total of 18 people from the church and the Kiwanis were in the crew.

At the end of the donation period for the Goodfellows program, 14 cards had been selected from the Goodfellows trees placed in businesses in Denison but had not been returned, and 17 cards had been left on the trees. An anonymous donation of $600 went toward filling the Christmas wishes on those cards.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars