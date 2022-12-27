Volunteers log 218 hours for Goodfellows

Members of the First United Methodist Church in Denison and the Denison Kiwanis Club logged 218 volunteer hours last Monday in giving out the Goodfellow boxes of gifts and food. A total of 18 people from the church and the Kiwanis were in the crew.

At the end of the donation period for the Goodfellows program, 14 cards had been selected from the Goodfellows trees placed in businesses in Denison but had not been returned, and 17 cards had been left on the trees. An anonymous donation of $600 went toward filling the Christmas wishes on those cards.