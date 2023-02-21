Polls will be open on Tuesday, March 7, at Boulders Event Center for a special Denison Community School District vote regarding Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) sales tax, better known as the one-cent sales tax for education.

The vote is to extend the sunset date for the district’s Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) to make it consistent with the current sunset date for the statewide one-cent sales tax, which is January 1, 2051.

The district’s current RPS expires in 2031.

The election does not involve any changes to property taxes or sales taxes.

The updated RPS lists what the district can spend the penny sales tax on, which is the same as the current revenue purpose statement.

(Click on document below or download the PDF to read the ballot language.)

Superintendent Mike Pardun said in an email that a Revenue Purpose Statement is part of SAVE. He said Iowa school districts may ask voters to approve an RPS to continue investing state sales tax funds in school infrastructure projects.

He continued that the money provided through SAVE helps the district cover a wide variety of facility maintenance and repair needs throughout the school year, and he emphasized that an approved RPS would not lead to an increase in property or sales taxes.

A number of school districts have had votes on their revenue purpose statements, including those that have issued bonds for school improvements.

Tammy Votava with the Iowa School Association of School Boards said that all public school districts will eventually need to have votes to extend their revenue purpose statements.

The Denison Community School District is having a vote on its RPS now because of an anticipated 15-year revenue bond, financed with the one-cent sales tax, that will fund a building expansion project at Broadway Elementary School.

Fifteen years would put the life of the bond beyond the expiration state of the district’s current RPS.

“Over the years, one-cent sales tax funds have gone a long way toward ensuring we provide top-quality facilities, equipment, and supplies to our students across grade levels,” Pardun continued in his statement. “Now, we are asking our community to once again approve the use of this money for continued investments throughout our district.”

He said that in the past, the district has used SAVE funds for vehicle purchases, updating one-to-one technology, building maintenance, restroom renovations, and the modernization and renovation of classrooms. Funds have also gone toward HVAC improvements, school security upgrades, fine arts center upgrades, maintenance equipment purchases, and most recently a greenhouse for the agricultural education program.

Passage of the RPS takes a simple majority vote.

Another election will take place on March 7, this one for voters in the IKM-Manning School District. Voters are being asked to vote on the use of $7.9 million in school infrastructure sales service and use tax revenue bonds that will finance a series of construction and renovation projects at the Manning campus.

The vote would have no impact on property tax or sales tax rates.

Information distributed by the IKM-Manning School District says that according to its financial consultant, economic expansions and contractions are cyclical in nature.

“While the district and board have carefully considered the economic conditions in our community, the fact is that we have pressing facility needs that we must address soon. Administration and the school board unanimously agreed that now is the time to move forward with addressing these needs in a way that does not impact our property taxpayers,” the statement reads.