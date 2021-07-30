Voting 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for special Ward 1 election in Denison on Tuesday

The special election for the Ward 1 seat on the Denison City Council will take place this coming Tuesday, August 3.
Only residents of Ward 1 will be able to vote.
To see if you live in Ward 1, go to the following link to access the county's online map of Denison wards: https://www.crawfordcounty.iowa.gov/files/maps/denison_wards_97950.pdf
Or use the Iowa Secretary of State's "Find Your Precint/Polling Place" webpage at this link:
Voting will take place at Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive.
Dustin R. Logan is the only person who filed for the seat by the Friday, July 9, deadline.
He is the individual who was appointed on June 15 to fill the vacant Ward 1 seat.
The Ward 1 seat was vacated by David Loeschen, who resigned effective May 1. He and his wife moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be closer to family.
Loeschen’s term ends on December 31.
Regardless of the appointment or special election, the Ward 1 seat will be up for election for a four-year term at the regular municipal election on November 2.
The special election was requested by a petition filed with the Denison city clerk on Friday, June 25, which was within the 14-day time limit allowed by Iowa Code after a council appointment is made.
In a letter published in the June 29 Denison Bulletin, Nathan Mahrt, a former councilmember and mayor and resident of Ward 2, listed his reasons for gathering the names for the petition.
Logan, 33, is the operations manager at the Andersons Denison Ethanol plant.