Voting period for Best of Crawford County begins Tuesday

It will soon be time to vote in the Best of Crawford County contest.

The contest, sponsored by the Denison Bulletin and Review, celebrates the best Crawford County has to offer.

The nomination period was June 14-June 30. The five businesses in each category with the most nominations have advanced to the voting stage.

Voting will begin July 26 and go through August 11.

People will be able to vote once per day per category on the digital ballot and once per day per category via text for select businesses.

To vote or to learn more, go to go.dbrnews.com/bestof22.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, September 20.