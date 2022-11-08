Waffles for honor flight

The senior center in Denison was full with people enjoying Dad’s Belgian Waffles and making contributions to the Brushy Creek Honor Flight on Saturday. The area veterans appreciation breakfast took place from 8 to 11 a.m.. Veterans ate free, and others gave free-will dontions. The event was sponsored by Denison VFW Post 2504 and American Legion Post #8, with assistance from the Denison Kiwanis Club and Thrivent.