 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Waffles for honor flight

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The senior center in Denison was full with people enjoying Dad’s Belgian Waffles and making contributions to the Brushy Creek Honor Flight on Saturday. The area veterans appreciation breakfast took place from 8 to 11 a.m.. Veterans ate free, and others gave free-will dontions. The event was sponsored by Denison VFW Post 2504 and American Legion Post #8, with assistance from the Denison Kiwanis Club and Thrivent.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bale fire sparks major field fire

Bale fire sparks major field fire

A major field fire to the south and west of Ricketts on Wednesday caused the town to be evacuated as firefighters from around western Iowa bat…

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party

Washington Park was filled to the max with children and adults taking a trick-or-treat walk along the sidewalks to pickup up goodies from busi…

Candidates forum

Candidates forum

Candidates for contested local elections were invited to a forum in Denison on Tuesday night by the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of C…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

AP VoteCast: Voters fueled by concern for nation