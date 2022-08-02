Wall of Honor at Reed Place dedicated

The new Wall of Honor at Reed Place in Denison was dedicated Friday morning with a speech by State Rep. Steve Holt, the reading of names of the veterans whose pictures are on the Wall of Honor and the folding of the U.S. flag, with an explanation of what each fold means.

Holt, who retired after 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, spoke about the service and sacrifice given by veterans.

“Military veterans have served us and have served the cause of freedom,” he said.

He later added, “On land, on sea, beneath the sea, in the air and now in space, military veterans and their families have served us and served the cause of freedom. Freedom is precious and we need to take care of it.”

“It is our veterans who have fought for this American dream we call freedom and our young people must be the ones who become the veterans of the future and dedicate themselves to those important principles of duty, honor and country,” Holt said.

He closed his speech by quoting from Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s farewell speech at West Point, which focused on duty, honor and country.

Jemima Carazco, life enrichment coordinator at Reed Place, read the names of the veterans who live at the facility and the names of those veterans at Reed Place who have passed on. She included the branch of service after each name.

Ron Quandt, U.S. Army

Ray Boeck, U.S. Air Force

Stan Kracht, U.S. Army

Kenny Davis, U.S. Navy

Marvin Jeschke, U.S. Army National Guard

Howard Hawkins, U.S. Navy

Richard Boell, U.S. Army

Robert Stephany, U.S. Army

John Shields, U.S. Air Force

And in remembrance:

Elmer Deniker, U.S. Army

Bob Glau, U.S. Marines