Wall of Honor to be dedicated at Reed Place

Event will also help veterans connect with VA benefits coordinators

“One of the things that we have really acknowledged at Reed Place is that we have many veterans here,” said Kendal Esteves, Reed Place community relations manager.

“One of the things we’ve always done is to honor veterans at different times of the year. With COVID, of course, we weren’t able to do that for quite a while.”

To continue to honor veterans in a more-permanent way, Reed Place is creating a new veterans display called the Wall of Honor.

“It will hold pictures of our current veterans that live with us and then we will have a few pictures of the veterans that have lived with us and have passed on,” Esteves said. “For example, we have a couple that will be in memoriam that we still want to honor because they lived here for so long.”

Reed Place decided to go big with the Wall of Honor.

“We want it to be big and very prominent, so we bought a very large metal display; it’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29.

“I am inviting the American Legion here to be a part of the dedication ceremony,” Esteves said.

She has invited District 18 State Representative Steve Holt and Crawford County Supervisor Ty Rosburg to the event; both are veterans.

Louise Galbraith, Crawford County Veterans Affairs (VA) director, as well as the veterans benefits coordinators from Carroll and Harrison counties, have also been invited.

“The point of having them here is so all veterans that come for the dedication will be able to chat with their benefits coordinator about what benefits they have available for assisted living,” she said. “That would be for any assisted living – not just Reed Place.”

One item of discussion will be a benefit that not many veterans know about.

“In some situations, the VA will pay a partial benefit to you for living in assisted living,” Esteves said.

“Any veteran (or widow) that has served overseas more than likely has benefits that they can utilize in an assisted living setting.”

Veterans from anywhere are welcome to attend the event.

“We have veterans (at Reed Place) from Dunlap, we have veterans from Breda and Manning, and they would need to go through those coordinators,” she said. “One of the things we want to let be known is that we love veterans and we want you to know what your benefits are.”

Refreshments will be available in the Reed Place courtyard during the event.

“We want to have a time of fellowship, talking and enjoying each other,” Esteves said.