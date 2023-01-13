Water quality is looming issue for Nelson Park

Crawford County Supervisor Kyle Schultz gave an update on an ongoing issue with water at Nelson Park during the supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.

Schultz explained for the new board members that the Crawford County Conservation Board had planned to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to help do a major update at Nelson Park.

Through that process, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources deemed that the well water at the park is unsatisfactory.

Schultz said the options are to treat the water or hook up to rural water.

A connection to rural water in Dow City would be the closest, but to get water from there, a line would have to cross a state highway, railroad tracks and a river, Schultz said.

Rural water could also come from Charter Oak, which is much farther away but on a route that doesn’t have obstructions, he said.

Schultz said West Central Rural Water had initially given an informal estimate of $200,000 but more recent informal estimates were from $600,000 to $800,000.

He talked to Crawford County Conservation Director Chris Gosch about whether other counties have similar issues at their parks.

Supervisor Craig Dozark asked if drilling a new well was an option.

Schultz said his understanding is that the aquifer the park sits on is very high in calcium and nitrates.

“Nitrates are the hardest thing to get out of water and make it drinkable,” Schultz said.

He said the DNR has stated that putting up signs stating that the water is not drinking water is not an acceptable solution.

He said most people he knows take their own drinking water to the park, anyway.

“People want to take a shower,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden. “According to the DNR, you can’t even shower.”

Schultz said Gosch is looking for grants that could be used to help deal with the issue.

“Here we have grand plans of updating the camping area, now we’re backpedaling trying to just keep the park going,” Schultz said.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said not having a water hookup would affect the number of campers that use the park.

Park users would be required to “pack in, pack out,” Schultz said.

“Whatever you bring with you is what you’d have,” he said. “I think that would be really detrimental to the camp.”

He noted that the Nelson Park cabins have been full all summer for the last five years.

Chairman Ty Rosburg said $200,000 is not a terrifying number, but $600,000 to $800,000 is.

The conservation board will be talking directly with the rural water company about the issue, Schultz said.

He noted that the cost would be affected by how many people along the rural water route would also want to be hooked up.