Water Watch remains in effect

Rainfall continues to be sparse, giving little opportunity for the level in the Denison Municipal Utilities wells to gain any ground during a dry year.

In fact, the water table has continued to drop, Jack Webb told DMU boards members at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Webb, the manager of DMU’s water utility, said the water level is down from the last recording of levels.

“I think that will probably continue, maybe not quite at that rate, but I expect it (the water level) to keep dropping some,” he said.

Webb said he would prefer to keep the Water Watch restriction in force until sometime toward the end of September “because I don’t see much of an increase in the ground water table until spring, probably.

“I think it’s going to take snowfall and some rainfall, and quite a bit of that, to bring it (water levels) back up again,” he added.

He said he hopes the decrease in the water level will taper off a little bit now but doesn’t expect the levels to gain much between now and the end of the year.

“I think we’ll still be OK, but I’d surely like to see it higher than this,” Webb told board members.