Water Watch remains in effect

Rainfall continues to be sparse, giving little opportunity for the level in the Denison Municipal Utilities wells to gain any ground during a dry year.
In fact, the water table has continued to drop, Jack Webb told DMU boards members at a meeting on Monday afternoon.
Webb, the manager of DMU’s water utility, said the water level is down from the last recording of levels.
“I think that will probably continue, maybe not quite at that rate, but I expect it (the water level) to keep dropping some,” he said.
Webb said he would prefer to keep the Water Watch restriction in force until sometime toward the end of September “because I don’t see much of an increase in the ground water table until spring, probably.
“I think it’s going to take snowfall and some rainfall, and quite a bit of that, to bring it (water levels) back up again,” he added.
He said he hopes the decrease in the water level will taper off a little bit now but doesn’t expect the levels to gain much between now and the end of the year.
“I think we’ll still be OK, but I’d surely like to see it higher than this,” Webb told board members.
DMU General Manager Rory Weis said he has talked with Webb that as the temperature drops, water demand drops.
“That’s some of the benefit that we see, come the end of September, the first part of October,” Weis commented.
“The cooler it gets, the less usage we’ll see, to a point,” said Webb.
Board members want to emphasize to the public the importance of conserving water and adhering to the conditions of the Water Watch. DMU regularly reminds people through Facebook posts.
Weis said another opportunity would be to send information with the next bill as well as any other opportunities to remind customers.
As a reminder, following are the water conservation measures of the Water Watch for customers of DMU and West Central Iowa Rural Water Association, which is a partner in the DMU water treatment system.
1. No watering of lawns, shrubs or gardens between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
2. No water should be used to fill private swimming pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond.
3. No water should be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.
4. No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.
5. Water should be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer.
6. At-home car washing should be discontinued
7. The use of child sprinkler toys and wading pools be reduced or limited.
8. Clothes washers and dishwashers should only be run when you have a full load.
9. Check for leaks in faucets and toilets and get them repaired.
10. Also, it is common that during hot weather people take more showers and baths. Consider shortening the length of time in the shower and perhaps fill the bathtub only ½ full.
Penalties apply for violations.
- For a first violation, DMU will issue a written notice of violation to the water user violating the water use restrictions imposed during a Water Watch.
- For any subsequent violations within a 12-month period, a $20 surcharge shall be imposed on the customer’s water bill.