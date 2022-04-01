Way out West, at the Fine Arts Center

Boots, hats and bandanas were the costumes of the night as the fourth grade students from Broadway Elementary presented the musical, “Yee-Haw! A Rollicking Western Adventure,” Tuesday evening at the high school Fine Arts Center. Along with the title song, students sang “Home on the Range in Montana,” “Giddy-Up,” “The Cowboy Code,” “Billy, the Bad (played by Emanuel Marquez),” “Under the Stars” and “Until We Meet Again.” Narrators provided the story between the musical numbers, and slides projected behind the cast and chorus added to the Western atmosphere of the production. Prior to the musical, the Musical Monarch sang four songs. The musical was directed by Mandy Lauderbaugh; the accompanist was Peter Bekkerus. Photos by Gordon Wolf