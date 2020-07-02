Weathering the storm: Federal funds help CCMH through COVID-19 pandemic

Patient volumes and revenue at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), which took a substantial hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have started to improve as patients begin to return to the hospital, but the hospital still faces an uncertain financial future.
According to CCMH CFO Rachel Melby, operations and revenue are not expected to return to normal for nine to 12 months.
Revenue losses have been more than offset, in the near term, by funds provided through the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
Melby said CCMH has been the recipient of five separate CARES Act fund distributions.
In April, the hospital received distributions of $650,564 and $10,831.
Prior to the shutdowns due to COVID-19, CCMH had been having a very good March for finances and the full month showed only a modest loss.
The full force of the pandemic was felt in April, when reduced activity at the hospital resulted in total gross patient revenue falling under budget by $2,657,073.
“To be honest, we didn’t know what would happen with more CARES Act funds and it was very stressful,” said CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck. “You get to the point where you think you need to start doing pay cuts and layoffs and those types of things.”
A much larger distribution of funds in May helped relieve the situation.
“In May they (the federal government) decided more specifically what they were going to do with rural providers that were suffering - not just the hotspots that were seeing all the COVID patients - but also the rural providers that were suffering because of decreases in volume,” Melby said.
The first May distribution, through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), amounted to $3,879,478.
“Thank goodness that came through and gave us some breathing room and took our blood pressure down,” Muck said.
Muck noted that many governmental agencies were not allowed to apply for the PPP funds; CCMH was able to apply for the funds because of the hospital’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit designation.
A second distribution in May, which was specifically for testing, provided $98,922.
CCMH received an additional $43,551 from the Cares Act in June.
“In total it was just over $4.6 million,” Melby said.
The hospital’s net revenue was down by $2 million to $2.5 million from March through May, she said.
“We were also able to cut our expenses by more than $500,000 for each of the last three months, so it (the CARES Act funds) does more than cover it.”
The funds helped push up CCMH’s cash balances by $4,423,811 to $19,760,574; at the end of February the hospital had cash balances of $10,498,952.
There is no guarantee of any additional federal funding going forward, Melby noted.
“Everything we’ve received up to this point we’re planning on allocating to offset reduced revenues for at least the next six months,” she said. “We’re not counting on any additional funding but we’re hoping, with what we have received so far, that we can weather the rest of the year even if another round of COVID strikes in the fall.”
Laboratory, ambulance use and inpatient volumes did not go down much through April and May and surgical volumes are back to near normal levels, she said.
Melby said over half of the hospital’s budget goes toward salaries.
A hiring freeze was put in place early in the pandemic response; the hospital had 19 open positions.
With patient volumes rising, CCMH has started to open up the hiring process again, Melby said.
“June has started to come back,” Melby said. “Based on each department we’re opening up positions for advertising.”