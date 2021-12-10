Wednesday is last day to donate to Goodfellows

Wednesday, December 15, is the last day to donate to Goodfellows and help children in need in Crawford County.

Volunteers from the First United Methodist Church have been busy organizing the items donated so far.

This year Goodfellows will help 138 children from 56 families.

Tax deductible donations of toys, books, clothing and other items, as well as cash donations, are welcome.

People may also pick a card from one of the Goodfellows trees at Fareway, Hy-Vee, Bomgaars and the Denison Bulletin and Review office and then shop for a child’s wish list. Once the gifts are purchased for a child, bring them unwrapped to the Denison Bulletin and Review Office, 1410 Broadway, with the card attached.

The names of people who donate to Goodfellows will be published in the Denison Bulletin and Review through the campaign. People may choose to keep their donation anonymous if they wish.

Following are donations that have been made to this year’s Goodfellows campaign.

