Well levels on upward trend but a lot to make up

Water levels in the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) wells trended upward overall from July 1 to July 15, but are still well below where they should be. For that reason, the Water Watch water conservation measure will remain in place for the time being.
The Water Watch, the first and least severe of three water conservation measures, was put into effect on June 9.
Jack Webb, manager of the water utility, noted that the water levels in the wells increased a foot to two feet or more in some of them, and that the level was down in one well, but the overall trend was upward.
“But when you have four months of downward trends, it’s not going to come back in real short order,” Webb added. “It’s a little bit of an increase from the prior reading, but we have a long ways to go to get back where we were.”
He said any cooler weather and rainfall received in July was a bonus.
“I think we’ll make it through the summer OK without any real difficulties unless we have a pump failure or something like that on some well. Just to have the wells stay the same or increase slightly is a plus,” Webb said.
“I don’t think we should, by any means, lift the Water Watch at this stage. We will need conservation, but we don’t have to make it any more severe than what it is right now with a little bit of an upward swing in what we see,” he added.
Asked if conservation is helping, Webb said he hasn’t noticed much other than the water treatment plant is not pumping quite as hard as normal and the variable frequency drives on the pumps aren’t turned up to the maximum like they were earlier. He believes the water plant and wells are getting some relief from conservation efforts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
He explained that it helps when water usage can be prolonged into the evening.
As a reminder, here are the water conservation measures of the Water Watch for customers of DMU and West Central Iowa Rural Water Association, which is a partner in the DMU water treatment system.
1. No watering of lawns, shrubs or gardens between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
2. No water should be used to fill private swimming pools, reflecting pools or any other outdoor pool or pond.
3. No water should be used for nonessential cleaning of commercial and industrial equipment, machinery and interior spaces.
4. No water shall be used to wash streets, parking lots, driveways, sidewalks or building exteriors.
5. Water should be served at restaurants only upon the request of the customer.
6. At-home car washing should be discontinued
7. The use of child sprinkler toys and wading pools be reduced or limited.
8. Clothes washers and dishwashers should only be run when you have a full load.
9. Check for leaks in faucets and toilets and get them repaired.
10. Also, it is common that during hot weather people take more showers and baths. Consider shortening the length of time in the shower and perhaps fill the bathtub only ½ full.
Penalties apply for violations.
- For a first violation, DMU will issue a written notice of violation to the water user violating the water use restrictions imposed during a Water Watch.
- For any subsequent violations within a 12-month period, a $20 surcharge shall be imposed on the customer’s water bill.