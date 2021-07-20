Well levels on upward trend but a lot to make up

Water levels in the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) wells trended upward overall from July 1 to July 15, but are still well below where they should be. For that reason, the Water Watch water conservation measure will remain in place for the time being.

The Water Watch, the first and least severe of three water conservation measures, was put into effect on June 9.

Jack Webb, manager of the water utility, noted that the water levels in the wells increased a foot to two feet or more in some of them, and that the level was down in one well, but the overall trend was upward.

“But when you have four months of downward trends, it’s not going to come back in real short order,” Webb added. “It’s a little bit of an increase from the prior reading, but we have a long ways to go to get back where we were.”

He said any cooler weather and rainfall received in July was a bonus.

“I think we’ll make it through the summer OK without any real difficulties unless we have a pump failure or something like that on some well. Just to have the wells stay the same or increase slightly is a plus,” Webb said.