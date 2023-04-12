The Friends of Crawford County Wellness Center, Inc. announced last week that Midwest Industries, Inc., of Ida Grove, has provided financial support for the Wellness Center project.

Committee members Jennifer Zupp, KR Buck, and Tim Stuart met with Ryan Godbersen, CSO, and Jeff Ogren, Human Resources Manager, at Midwest Industries, Inc.’s offices in January regarding the project.

“Midwest Industries was gracious enough to allow us to meet personally with Ryan Godbersen and Jeff Ogren and when they saw and heard about what we had planned, they were excited about becoming involved,” said Zupp.

After the meeting, Ryan Godbersen took the issue of whether to make a donation to the company’s board on March 16 and the board agreed to make a donation.

“I think receiving a sizeable donation from a business which is not located within Crawford County says a lot about not only the viability of our project in general, but about Midwest Industries’ vision for smart, sustainable growth in rural Iowa. Midwest Industries appreciates that many of its employees live in Crawford County and the company wants to meet people where they are and find creative ways to invest in their lives,” said Zupp.

Midwest Industries agreed to make a donation, “because the company believes in supporting projects that are important to our team members. We want them to have happy, productive lives and we know that includes life outside of work. We are pleased to have been asked to play a role in this project and our company looks forward to finding other ways to develop mutually-beneficial policies and projects in the future,” said Godbersen.