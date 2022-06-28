Wellness center committee talks about grant opportunities while updating DMU Board

Reminds of 1988 pledge to aquatic center

Representatives of the Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Center Committee spoke about a grant opportunity that will be closing in the months ahead, and updated the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board on the wellness center project last week.

The committee wants to apply for a Destination Iowa grant that could pay for up to 25% of the project.

The state funded the Destination Iowa grant program with $100 million to improve communities, and promote tourism and activities to attract people to the state.

The Destination Iowa application lists three funds from which grants are made: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Attraction.

The application period opened on May 9 and won’t close until the end of the year or until funds are exhausted.

Stuart pointed out that the state can’t guarantee that grant funds would remain for applications received in November and December.

On Monday, June 27, Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the awarding of $16.5 million in the first round of Destination Iowa grants for tourism to four entities: the Siouxland Regional Trail System, Universal Television to develop a Field of Dreams television series, Polk County Conservation and Dallas County Conservation.

The grants the entities will receive range from $7 million to $1 million.

Steve Brownmiller, another member of the committee, shared information about DMU’s $750,000 contribution made to the Denison Aquatic Fun Center project back in the late 1980s. That pledge was paid in three annual installments.

While a commitment from the DMU Board is not needed immediately, it would be better sooner than later, Stuart said.

“But we won’t be prepared to have an application to turn in until September at earliest, based on where we’re at,” he added.

Stuart explained that 60% of the funds for the project have to be committed – not in the bank – before the committee could apply for a Destination Iowa grant. Up to 15% of the contributions could be in-kind services or work, Stuart believes.

Brownmiller said the mix of funding the committee is targeting is one-third private, one-third public and one-third grants. He added the committee doesn’t plan on a bond issue at this point.

A bond issue was passed to build the aquatic center.

He spoke about the money pledged by Crawford County and the City of Denison from their portions of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“It’s preliminary, but we think we have about $750,000 from each of those entities,” Brownmiller said.

That was before last Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting at which the supervisors voted to purchase the City Center building from Crawford County Memorial Hospital and put the $300,000 payment toward the wellness center project.

“We’ve had some interest from the private sector,” Brownmiller added. “Some corporate people have approach us about some opportunities. Nothing is solidified there, but if so, it would be a nice lead gift on the private sector.”

The committee is researching other grant opportunities besides Destination Iowa.

The funds and in-kind labor would be committed on the condition that the project goes through.

Stuart said at this point, as committee members visit with people about the project, they are using an estimate of $10 million to $15 million. He added that the estimate is based on preliminary information the committee has gathered.

He provided a time line that would lead to having a cost estimate based on the building design:

Get a market analysis from FourSquare Research Inc. back and have that completed sometime in July

Have the architect work on the project during July

Have a cost estimate on the proposed facility by the end of August in a best-case scenario

He added during the discussion that for the Destination Iowa grant, time is of the essence, which is the reason the committee needs to have the market analysis completed and get an architect hired.

Brownmiller later said, “The reason we’re pushing the envelope a little bit is because of that $100 million. As Tim (Stuart) said, there is no guarantee that the funds would be there in late fall. If they aren’t and if we didn’t receive those (grant funds), I would hope there could be a phase two, because that’s going to be a pretty popular thing for communities around Iowa.”

He added that the committee is still looking for people in the private sector who would start an endowment fund with some of those proceeds being used for operation expenses.

Following is other information shared about the wellness center project.

The wellness center would be city-owned, and the committee is in discussions with the YMCA as a potential management partner.

The key elements planned for the wellness center are fitness features that would encompass both equipment and a classroom for group activities, an indoor walking track and a multi-purpose fieldhouse where activities such as indoor soccer, basketball, pickle ball and other activities would take place.

The wellness center would be family-centric and have activities for seniors.

“In the last 12 months we’ve had a lot of good discussion, input from the public and input from our public entities, and so we feel now we’re to that spot that we need to fundraise. I think we have a committee that’s eager to get going from that aspect,” Stuart said.

A survey conducted by the committee showed that the preference was to attach the wellness center to the aquatic center, if at all possible.

“There would be some school property that we would need, and would need to work out an arrangement with them,” said Brownmiller.