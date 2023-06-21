The Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee extends thanks to those who have committed their support to our wellness center project.
Help us grow the list of donors as we move closer to reaching our target of 80% by June 2023. Pledge forms are available at Denison City Hall.
The total project cost is $18,870,400. Construction is expected to start in late 2023/early 2024, with opening slated for late 2025.
The Wellness Committee provides this updated list of donors:
Larry/Angie Andersen
Paul/Jody Assman
Availa Bank
Mindi/Troy Baker
Bank Iowa
Black Hills Energy
Tedd/Nancy Bliesman
Scott Winey/bluespace creative
Bobby Boettger
Scott/Lisa Bowker
Broadway Dental
Steve/Kathy Brownmiller
Bob/Lori Brummer
Scott/Carol Brus
KR/Karla Buck
Ryan/Erika Bygness
Brenda Christiansen
Gary/Karen Christiansen
Norman/Lorraine Christiansen
Citizens for Crawford County Foundation
City of Denison
Steve/Lisa Clausen
Concrete Supply
Denison Livestock Auction - Pauley Family
Dennis/Jane Crabb
Crawford County
Crawford County Bank/FNIC
Crawford County Community Foundation
Crawford County Memorial Hospital
Edward/Karin Cutler
Wynn/Kevin Dau
Randy/Katelyn Deiber
Denison Bulletin-Review
Denison Community School District
Denison Do It Best Hardware
Denison Fareway Meat and Grocery
Denison Municipal Utilities
Jim/Deanne Drees
Mike/Kathy Dudding
Chris/Tonya Eller
Employees of the Andersons Denison Ethanol
Eventide Senior Living Community
Deb Ferguson
Joe/Nicole Ferguson
Jim/Sherri Freml
Jim/Sharon Gaughan
Troy/Deb Gehlsen
Bethany Gonzalez
Chris/Julie Graeve
Gross & Company
Greg Hansmann
Marvel Heistand
HGM Associates
Clarence/Lynn Hoffman
Kent/Georgia Hollrah
ID Apparel
John/Andrea Ingram
J.P. Electric/Larry Herrig
Greg/Joyce Kehl
Kiwanis
Kim/Eric Kohler
Randall Kuhlmann
Derek/Brooke Lambert
Nix Lauridsen
Dan/Pat Leinen
Dustin Logan
Jim/Toni Lohman
Carla Long
Mahoney & Gotto Company
Jay/Dana Marten
Steve/Brenda Martens
Rose Mary Mason/David Tan Creti
Midwest Industries
Kurt/Kerri Miller
Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation
Monogram Quality Foods
Erin/Rob Muck
Wes/Brooke Nordquist
Mike/Nancy Pardun
JR Pauley
Jeff/Kim Petersen
Pit Stop Auto Wash/Jeff Schaben
Professional Computer Systems
Corrine Reitz
Reynold's Clothing
Rotary Club
Louis/Lisa Scheuring
Doug/Julie Schmidt
Mike/Annie Schrum
Betty Schultz
Steve Slater
Doug/Pam Soseman
Donald Sporrer
Stables at Copper Ridge
Chad/Dana Stephens
Tim/Candy Stuart
Sylvan Lodge 507
Team Auto Group
Scott/Karen Tibben
Union Pacific Foundation
United Bank of Iowa
V&H Tire Center/Mark & Kelly Hawn
Sherri Vaughn/Dave Welch
Vision Care Clinic
Walmart Foundation
Tim/Lisa Weber
Rodney/Sue Weltz
Western Iowa Networks
Western Iowa Power Cooperative
Zupp & Zupp Law Firm