Wellness center update shows a few changes

The second meeting to update the public on preliminary designs for a proposed Crawford County Wellness Center took place Wednesday night at Boulders Conference Center, and the part of the design that created the most questions was the senior center/multi-purpose room.

According to the slides shown, that room would be on the first floor (or main level) of the wellness center and would have its own entrance from the parking lot on the west side of the facility.

The first public update on the design took place on September 21 when the preliminary designs being developed by HGM Associates Inc. were 60% complete.

For Wednesday’s meeting, the preliminary designs were 80% complete.

A number of people who patronize the Crawford County Senior Center, located on South Main, wanted to know why a senior center was included in the plans. Among those who asked that question was Ron Songer, director of the senior center.

A couple comments from those patrons were to “leave us where we are.”

As more questions were asked by seniors, Steve Brownmiller, a member of the wellness center committee, suggested that staff from the city meet with people from the senior center.

During part of the discussion, City Manager Brad Hanson spoke with Songer, who was seated in the back of the room. Hanson later he said he and perhaps a council member would be meeting with the people who patronize the senior center.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hanson explained that the initial preliminary design had many amenities contemplated but some were removed based on anticipated costs. He said what first had to be done was to present “Taj Mahal” version, so that later on, when people asked why a certain amenity wasn’t included, the answer would be that it had been considered but the budget is limited.

He said the wellness center committee, composed of citizens, believes that the funds can be raised for a wellness center.

The wellness center and field house is planned for the property across from Denison High School and immediately north of the aquatic center.

The preliminary renderings and drawings will show more progress as the design process moves ahead.

The wellness center with all the primary athletic facilities will be south of the fieldhouse. The fieldhouse has often been referred to as an indoor soccer field, but it can be used for a number of other activities.

For the purpose of soccer or other activities, the entire field could be used, or it can be divided for two activities taking place at the same time.

The fieldhouse can be accessed from the wellness center but it will also have a separate entrance with its own parking lot.

Jared Olson with HGM described the layout of the wellness center from the perspective of entering the front (west side) off North 16th Street. To the left are the restrooms and an open locker area. Also to the left are a changing room facility and some staff offices. To the right are larger restroom facilities and steps to the second level.

The senior center/multi-purpose room would also be to the right of the main entrance, on the main floor, further past the large restrooms. It will have a kitchen. Partitions will allow for different sized areas within the room.

The room would have a kitchen. Plans are for a walk-in freezer and walk-in coolers.

The floor would be hard surfaced instead of carpeted so that it can be cleaned easier.

A hard-surfaced multi-use court would also be on the main level. The slide that was shown Wednesday night was configured for basketball, but the court can be lined for volleyball, pickle ball and other activities that can be played on a hard-surfaced court.

Moveable, collapsible bleachers would be on the sides of the court for spectators.

The second level of the wellness center would house aerobics equipment, weight equipment, an aerobics classroom and a walking track that would follow the perimeter of the hard-surfaced court below.

Off the southeast side of the second level would be an entrance for access for the times the lower-level of the wellness center would be closed. The facility will be built into the hill, so parking on the southeast side would be at the same level of the after-hours entrance.

The size of the walking track is currently proposed to be three lanes wide; the final configuration would be decided upon while putting together the construction drawings. Olson said the committee wants to have room on the outside of the track for people to stand while others are using it.

The second floor is also where a child-watching area/game room would be located.

Olson emphasized that what was being presented were preliminary plans, not final plans. Input from Wednesday’s meeting and direction from the wellness center committee will be needed before he preliminary plans would be 100% completed.

A master plan for the development of entire area in the future was also presented. See more on this in Tuesday’s Denison Bulletin.

Olson noted during the question and answer period that construction of the wellness center and fieldhouse is two to three years away from completion, should the project go forward, “the way constructon is going,” he added.

Following are questions asked and the answers. In some instances, questions could not be answered since the design has not reached a point where some issues have been decided upon. Hanson and Olson answered questions.

Read more questions and answers online at www.dbrnews.com and in Tuesday’s Denison Bulletin.

Q: What is the initial cost estimate?

A. At this time we are not sharing the cost value as we are still narrowing the design.

Q: Will this be funded by city taxpayers?

A: The intention of the wellness committee is seek out funding (donations) and grants to pay for all costs. Right now that’s our goal so we don’t have any intention to raise taxes.

Q: The golf course (perhaps meaning Boulders Conference Center) was not supposed to use tax dollars and now it uses tax funds.

A: The structure (Boulders) does require some of the general fund dollars to support. With the change this year, we’re hoping that this will shift and navigate in the other direction. (Chris Polley’s company has leased the Boulders Conference Center minus the golf course clubhouse space).

Q: How will you pay the operating funds? Right now you can’t even fix the streets?

A: That is one question that was not answered upon my arrival (Hanson, who became the city manager earlier this year). Staff right now is working on how we’re going to be finding the operating costs.

Q: What is it going to cost for a person to use the facility and where will that money go?

A: The wellness committee conducted a study that estimated we would need 700 members at an annual cost of about $380 per family.

Q: Will we have to pay to use the senior center?

A: Right now the intention is if the senior center moves to the wellness center, the seniors can go in and use the senior center and there is discussion that once you are there you can use the walking track and fitness center at no additional charge, but that’s just in discussion right now.

Q: Meals are served at the senior center now. Will that continue?

A: Yes. My understanding is that’s what we’re working toward. We did have a talk with your cook and asked her what type of appliances she wants – commercial or standard kitchen. She answered commercial and I think that’s what we selected during one of our meetings.

Ron Songer, the director of the senior center, asked why the senior center was put in the wellness center design in the first place.

Hanson answered, “My understanding is looking at the current facility, it is in really bad shape. We’re going to have to spend a lot of money on that facility and that’s why we potentially looked at this move. By moving to this facility, if that’s the council decides to do, this room could be qualify for additional money, HUD (Housing and Urban Development) community development block grant. While if we try to refurbish the current facility it would probably cost more than this facility (just the multi-purpose room).”

Songer: You’re telling me you’re going to spend $1 million there (wellness center room) you couldn’t give $100,000 on updating the building?

Hanson: So when you walk through the building and look at the building you have equipment that is not working appropriately, the brick, is falling away from the building, the kitchen is also very compact. Those are the observations. Again, if the council decides that’s where they want to move (the senior center). If they decide they don’t what to, that will be a multi-purpose room. And those are just the major items we were able to see (with the current senior center).

Q: How far from the parking lot to the senior center? Right now it is not far to walk. Will parking for the senior center be reserved?

A. The front parking lot was shown on a slide.

Q. Is the parking going to be reserved (for seniors)?