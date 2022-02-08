Wellness committee survey results

Aquatic Center location preferred

“We felt that we had a great response to the survey,” said Denison Mayor Pam Soseman, who is a member of the Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee.

Results of a survey conducted by the committee were released on the committee’s Facebook page on Monday.

The survey’s questions were aimed at identifying what kinds of services a community wellness center should have, how it should operate, where it should be located and what it should cost to use.

Tim Stuart is the chairman of the committee; along with Soseman, the other members are Alma Puga, Dr. Steven Brownmiller, Joe Ferguson, Jennifer Zupp-Smith, Mike Pardun, KR Buck, Dr. Derek Lambert, Scott Larson, Jessica Garcia, Yuliana Rivas, Erin Muck, Don Luensmann, Brian Kempfert, Paul Assman, Terry Crawford, Jean Heiden, Rachel Melby, Kyle Schultz, Nate Houston and Lorena Lopez.

The survey was conducted in English and Spanish.

The English survey had 762 responses; the Spanish survey had 75 responses.

Individuals from Denison, Deloit, Vail, Arion, Charter Oak, Kiron, Buck Grove, Schleswig, Dow City, Westside, Manilla, Ricketts, and Aspinwall participated.

Soseman said the survey showed a clear indication of where respondents would like a wellness center to be built: near the Denison Aquatic Center. The other option was a site near Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH).

Eighty-four percent of the respondents in the Spanish survey and 72.3% of the English survey respondents indicated a preference for the aquatic center location.

Soseman said she agrees with that preference.

“I’ve always been in favor of that location,” she said. “I think it’s more accessible for students or young adults that don’t drive, so they could ride a bike there or they could walk here. It makes sense because with the aquatic center there and miniature golf there, it will make a nice complex.”

Both surveys ranked the same three items in the same order for preferred services at a wellness center: 1) a walking/running track, 2) a hard-surface court for basketball or soccer, 3) exercise equipment.

Soseman said the wellness center would not be in competition with gyms within the city of Denison.

Both surveys ranked a $25 monthly fee as preferable, with 85.3% of the Spanish survey respondents and 60.2% of the English survey respondents choosing that option.

On the question of when an individual would be most likely to use a wellness facility, 58.7% of the Spanish survey respondents indicated afternoon as their preference and 59.2% of the English language respondents indicated evening as their preference.

“Maybe,” at 65.3% for the Spanish survey and 57.5% for the English survey, was the most popular response to the question of whether an individual would consider a tax-deductible donation to assist funding of the project.

The committee has been exploring sources of funding for construction of the wellness center, one of which is several million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funds given to the City of Denison and Crawford County by the federal government.

Soseman said the Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee plans to keep the public informed about the process.

Another committee meeting will take place on February 17.

“If things go favorably with that meeting, we will possibly have a town hall meeting within the next month or two so the public can come in and ask questions,” Soseman said.

She believes the committee is on a path that will lead to success.

“I think you have a dedicated group of volunteers that will make this happen,” Soseman said.