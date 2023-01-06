Wendt pleads not guilty, seeks appeal to release condition about possessing a firearm

Bradley Eugene Wendt pleaded not guilty in federal district court in Des Moines on Thursday to all 20 counts filed against him by the U.S. Government.

Wendt, age 46, a former Denison police officer and the owner of BW Outfitters gun shops in Denison and Anita, and the chief of police for the City of Adair, was indicted by a federal grand jury on December 14 on the following charges.

1 count of illegal possession of a machine gun

1 count of conspiracy to make false statements to and defraud the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

2 counts of making false statements to the ATF about purchase law letters

And 16 counts of making false statements to the ATF about demonstration law letters

His co-defendant, Robert Allen Williams, 46, of Manning, also appeared in federal district court in Des Moines on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the four charges filed against him.

Both Wendt and Williams were released on bond. A trial is scheduled for February 27.

The co-defendants have similar conditions of release, including that they may be in the presence of the other provided that counsel for each defendant is also present.

A condition for Wendt is that he must comply with an agreement that he has with the ATF regarding the management and restrictions related to his ownership of two gun shops.

Williams may maintain his guns owned as a federal firearms licensee in a locked safe in his personal residence while he prepares a plan to have them removed, as approved by the ATF as long as he does not access them from the safe.

Another condition for Wendt is that he must refrain from possessing a firearm, ammunition, destructive device or other dangerous weapon, but that condition is stayed until a hearing today (January 6) at 5 p.m. to allow Wendt to pursue an appeal to that condition to the district judge.

The U.S. Government alleges that since about July 2018, Wendt exploited his position as the police chief in Adair to obtain and possess machine guns not lawfully available to the public. The government alleges that between July 2018 and August 2022, Wendt obtained and acquired 13 different machine guns for BW Outfitters, each purportedly for demonstration to the Adair Police Department, which never purchased any of the machine guns Wendt obtained for demonstration.

The charges state that Wendt also exploited his position as the chief of police to obtain 10 machine guns for Williams Contracting LLC, a federal firearms licensee operated by his friend, Robert Williams, 46, of Manning; and that Williams solicited false documentation from Wendt indicating the Adair Police Department wanted a demonstration of each of the machine guns for future potential purchase by the Adair Police Department.

Court documents say that Wendt and Williams conspired to unlawfully obtain and acquire machine guns for their use and enjoyment, to sell or transfer the machine guns for their personal profit, to rent the machine guns to private citizens in exchange for money, to allow private citizens to possess and shoot machine guns that are otherwise not available to the public, and for Wendt, to transfer the machine guns to other federal firearms licensees with a special occupational tax.

Williams was charged with one count of conspiracy to make false statements and defraud the ATF, and three counts of making false statements to the ATF about demonstration law letters.