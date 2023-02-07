WESCO Industries, a non-profit that supports individuals with disabilities, is seeking people to serve on its governing board and foundation board.

With a staff of about 135 that serves approximately 180 individuals, WESCO is among the top five or six employers in the county.

Not a lot of time is required to serve on either board.

Governing board

The governing board meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at WESCO’s main building on South 11th Street in Denison.

“The board membership is kind of a unique combination,” said Clay Adams, who is in his 13th year as executive director of WESCO Industries. “Obviously, we would like your governing board members to know about disability services, or perhaps be a parent, guardian or family member of someone with disabilities.

“But we also need people with other expertise to help guide us – bankers, attorneys, business people and others,” he added. “Basically, people who can use their business knowledge to help direct decisions.”

The need for governing board members with expertise in business and legal areas has become more important because Medicaid payments are now handled by managed care organizations (MCOs), which are for-profit businesses.

Medicaid is the source of 90% of WESCO’s funding.

“MCOs put a lot of requirements on us to perform, and we grew in response to those changes,” Adams explained. “That’s why it’s tremendously helpful to have experience in finance and legal areas to help make decisions about our programs and services.”

Following is some information about WESCO’s governing board and serving on it.

A full board is 15 people; currently it has nine members.

Residency in Crawford County is not required. The only geographical factor that comes into play is a comfortable driving distance to Denison once a month.

Terms are for three years, and if they wish, board members can serve two consecutive terms.

Those interested but not sure about a three-year commitment can serve one or two years of an open board term.

Those interested in becoming a board member can call Clay Adams or Starla Webb, WESCO’s Business Manager, at 712-263-6141 to ask for a tour and learn about WESCO’s mission.

Following are a few of the nine programs Wesco offers currently.

Supportive employment: WESCO has clients in 27 different businesses in the community, helping to staff those businesses

Adult Day Services: This service, now called NOVA (Nurture Opportunity Value Accessibility) allows adults to stay in their homes longer and postpone, or in some cases prevent, the need for long-term care in a nursing home. The adults do not have to be persons with disabilities.

Residential sites: Fourteen residences located throughout the community are each home to four or five individuals with disabilities. These residences are staffed anywhere from 16-24 hours per day.

Day habilitation services: People may know this service by its newer name, the WAVE, located in the basement of the former Baptist Church at 31 South 14th Street in Denison. The WAVE functions as a clubhouse and provides learning activities to enrich individuals’ lives. “They volunteer a tremendous number of hours to the community,” said Webb.

Supported Community Living: This service supports 80 individuals who live on their own in the community. WESCO staff provides minimal support for everyday tasks and activities, such as shopping, banking, finding jobs and going to movies.

“Serving on the board is a great community mission,” said Adams. “People don’t realize it, and we might kind of fly under the radar, but we have a big impact on Crawford County, involving over 300 people of Crawford County through staff and members. Board members receive the satisfaction of helping people. They can see how their decisions affect so many lives and the community.”

One of the board members, Kara Webb, provided comments about her service on the governing board.

“As a registered nurse I am strongly invested in interests within our community that focus on helping others, particularly those who are not-for-profit. Serving as a WESCO Industries board member gives me the opportunity to be a small but integral part of WESCO’s mission to continually work toward empowering and supporting individuals within our community.

She continued, “Having worked in the long-term care industry in Denison for the past 13 years serving seniors, my board focus and primary interest has been centered around the importance of provider inclusion and the care challenges WESCO’s individuals may face as their health needs increase with age. Whether you’re someone who has an emotional connection to WESCO’s mission or you simply enjoy helping others, you may find being a board member is the perfect way to be more involved in your community.”

Foundation Board

The foundation board for WESCO is a smaller group than the governing board. A full board is 9-12 members; currently there are eight.

The foundation board’s mission is to raise alternative funding and also fundraise for special needs accounts for clients.

“Medicaid funding can be unstable at times,” said Adams. “What WESCO has tried to do through the Bake Shop and the Donna Reed Theater (both located at the corner of Broadway and Main), is to raise alternative funds by hosting events, to help subsidize the Medicaid funding.”

The special needs accounts help WESCO clients in a number of ways for items that are not covered by Medicaid funding. Individuals who do not have the funds to participate in Special Olympics are covered by the special needs accounts.

Webb added, “We usually give funds for personal items to those who come to us with nothing. That account helps them get on their feet.”

The foundation board is less involved in the programs of WESCO than is the governing board, but the need remains for board members with experience in business, finance, accounting and law, and even those with some expertise in planning events.

“Foundation board members might have some volunteer hours for events at the Donna Reed Theater, which is more fun than work because they get to meet people and see events,” Adams said.

Although their meetings are only once a quarter, foundation board members also receive the satisfaction that they are helping with WESCO’s mission to serve individuals with disabilities.