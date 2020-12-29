Wessel retires from WESCO

“We kind of have a little joke that I had the most different titles there,” said Colleen Wessel, who retired from WESCO two weeks ago after 34 years. “I’ve done quite a few of the jobs there.”
She took her first full-time job with what was then called the West Central Iowa Sheltered Workshop in 1987, but she had worked there part time and as a volunteer even earlier.
“I helped with Bingo and doing some volunteer work with the individuals,” Wessel said.
Her first full-time job was as a secretary at the front desk.
“I was the secretary for the executive director and the board and anybody else that needed anything done,” she said.
Over the years she was asked to change positions in the organization – or she saw an opportunity and applied for a different job.
She took a job as the rehabilitation secretary, and later she became a coordinator for Supported Apartment Living (SAL).
“We helped the individuals that lived in their own apartments; made sure that they could do their banking, their grocery shopping and their cleaning,” Wessel said. “We made sure that they were able to live in their apartments and gave them oversight.”
After that she moved into the area of supported employment.
“That was big in its day,” Wessel said. “We went out into the community and found jobs for individuals, helped them apply for those jobs, helped them secure those jobs and helped them keep those jobs.”
That also involved having one-on-one conversations with members and employers and helping to highlight the abilities that members had for doing a particular job.
“That was one of my favorite jobs that I had,” she said.
After that job, she became a coordinator for WESCO’s vocational areas.
“That had the kitchen, the woods area and the contract area; it was a whole gamut of areas I had at that time, along with Adult Day Services,” Wessel said.
Another coordinator started The Wave, which is WESCO’s clubhouse that provides members a choice of in-house and community learning opportunities.
“That was another exciting thing to get started,” she said.
WESCO had the first community-based day habilitation program in the State of Iowa. The program helps assimilate members into the community by educating them on what is available.
“That was a really a great thing to start and it has just expanded so much,” Wessel said.
While she was managing the day habilitation program, she was also asked to manage three – and then four - WESCO houses.
That was what she was doing when she decided the time was right to retire.
Wessel said she thinks she was in the right place for the last 34 years.
“There have been a lot of different jobs throughout the years, but I’ve enjoyed them all,” she said.
“I’ve gotten to meet a lot of great people and become very close to the individuals at WESCO, which makes it all worthwhile.”
She said the members of management at WESCO are very good at their jobs.
“They’re very good at recognizing people and what their abilities are and they’re very good at fitting people in the right spots,” Wessel said.
She initially thought they were crazy when they asked her to work in housing.
“I’ve never done housing; I couldn’t imagine me doing that well,” she said. “But to tell you the truth, I really ended up enjoying it.”
Wessel also gives high marks to the other members of the staff.
She said she has watched many of them grow to be excellent employees.
“They are very dedicated to our individuals and do just a wonderful job,” she said. “They deserve all the praise in the world for the things they do.”
Wessel said she will continue to have a strong interest in WESCO’s members.
“They’re family,” she said. “Our members have accomplished so much in their lives; they have so much to be proud of, too.”
Wessel doesn’t have major plans for retirement – yet.
“I do have two young grandsons: one that’s going to be three and one that’s four months old,” she said. “They live in Bondurant and I plan on spending lots of good time with them.”
Spending time with her grandsons during the pandemic has not been easy.
“We kind of stayed back and away,” Wessel said.
Travel is a possibility, but she will maintain her concern for everyone at WESCO.
“I need to check in on everybody,” she said. “I just can’t walk away. I know that I will need to stop in and check how people are, talk to some of the individuals and see how they’re doing.”
She said she promised not to drop off the face of the earth when she left.
“I will not,” Wessel said. “You can’t have connections for that many years and just walk away. I don’t think that’s possible.”