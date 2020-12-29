Wessel retires from WESCO

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was what she was doing when she decided the time was right to retire.

Wessel said she thinks she was in the right place for the last 34 years.

“There have been a lot of different jobs throughout the years, but I’ve enjoyed them all,” she said.

“I’ve gotten to meet a lot of great people and become very close to the individuals at WESCO, which makes it all worthwhile.”

She said the members of management at WESCO are very good at their jobs.

“They’re very good at recognizing people and what their abilities are and they’re very good at fitting people in the right spots,” Wessel said.

She initially thought they were crazy when they asked her to work in housing.

“I’ve never done housing; I couldn’t imagine me doing that well,” she said. “But to tell you the truth, I really ended up enjoying it.”

Wessel also gives high marks to the other members of the staff.

She said she has watched many of them grow to be excellent employees.