Western Iowa Networks continues to support projects in the communities they serve. Three entities recently applied for and received project grants through the Aureon Charity Grant Program.

The Denison Parks & Recreation Department was awarded a grant for $1,000 to be used towards playground equipment for Washington Park in Denison.

Carroll County Conservation received a $250 grant to replenish animal artifacts that are used in a hands-on display as well as other animal educational tools used in their conservation education center at Swan Lake State Park in Carroll.

The City of Arcadia was awarded a $500 grant to be used towards large musical instruments in the city park. This will be another way for Arcadia to enhance the experience for youth who use the park.

Organizations in any of the communities within the WIN serving area are invited to apply for an Aureon Charity Grant for upcoming projects they have.

“These grants are a resource to help organizations offset costs for projects for community improvement” says WIN CEO Jeff Roiland, “Aureon & WIN are community-based providers and this is one way we can give back.”

Aureon Marketing Rep J.D. Siebert explains that these grant dollars “can be used for anything…fire departments, playground equipment.” He also urges organizations to be as specific as possible when applying for these grants so the selection committee has as much information about the project as possible.